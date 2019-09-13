We’re in Utah visiting our daughter, Angie and family, and I’ve noticed that the population here is younger than what we’re used to in Arizona.
Turns out that Utah has the youngest, mean age of all 50 states at 30.5 years. Arizona has a mean aged population of 37.7 years and Florida has the oldest population.
Utah’s youthfulness became apparent to me while we were shopping in the local supermarket for groceries. I saw very few “older” faces, whereas, in shopping at Safeway in Show Low I’m right at home with people my age.
The American population as a whole is pretty much on balance with the mean age of around 38 years varying slightly up on down over the years depending on deaths and births.
This whole aging thing is loaded with opinions and attitudes. I can’t count the times I’ve had seniors say to me, “Growing old isn’t for sissies.” Ha. Then there are the “bright side comments,” like “With age you just get better,” like classic cars and wine, I suppose.
Aging is a certainty for all living things. I guess the question is: “How does one understand it and deal with it?”
But God has ordained that “the days of our life, they contain seventy years, or if due to strength, eighty years...” (Ps.90.10a). He calls us ‘older people” to be temperate, dignified, sensible, sound in faith, in love and perseverance, and to be reverent...teaching what is good...” (Titus 2.2-5). God says that “a gray head is a crown of glory,”...and that “grandchildren are the crown of old men” (Prov.16.31; 17.6). Furthermore, “Honor your father and mother...so that it may be well with you, and that you may live long on the earth” (Epeh.6.2-3).
The “aging problem” is being vigorously addressed in the scientific community. One such research foundations is SENS (Strategies for Engiineered Negligible Senescence). Their slogan is “Reimaging Aging,” and Aubrey de Grey their CEO believes that identifying certain biological factors, and developing therapies addressing them, could significantly extend human life. Of course, others, like Woody Allen say, “You can live to be one hundred if you give up all things that make you want to live to be one hundred.”
How do I feel about growing old? Well, it doesn’t give me much concern, although I would like to have less pain and medical issues. I guess us older folks just have to think younger. No kidding. It’s mind over matter...or, more like, faith over defeat.
Like Isaiah prophesied for God: “Even to your old age I will be the same. And even to your graying years I will bear you! I have done it and I will carry you; and I will bear you and I will deliver you” (Isa.46.4). Amen.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
