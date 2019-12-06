December 7, 1941, is “the day that shall live in infamy,” or, at least that’s what we used to think. It was the day the Japanese attacked our Navy fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It was a premeditated and devastating act of war. But now, Japan is our ally, and the memory of that day is like a drifting mist. Who remembers? Should we?
It’s been said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” (George Santyana, 1863). Actually, the quote has morphed into, “Those who ignore history are due to repeat it.” Yet, our history is being lost to the evolving generations. In a sense, it’s inevitable, for men to forget, but in a another sense, please don’t. Our lives depend on it.
I can well remember standing in the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor and experiencing an emotional moment of grief, standing there over a sunken, US battleship with 1,117 entombed American sailors. It’s history, but it’s not just our history, it’s a microcosm of humanity’s bent to war and destruction.
But God, who came personally in Christ to deliver lost humanity, prefers peace to war, and grace to judgment (Luke 19.10; 2 Thess.3.16; Matt.7.1; John 1.14). He “blesses the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God” (Matt.5.9). Jesus taught us to “love our enemies and to pray for those who persecute us” (Matt,5.44). Likewise, Jesus is the “Prince of Peace,” and “the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, shall guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil.4.7).
The “infamy” of December 7th, is not found in war, nor in diligent alertness, nor even in morbid retaliation. No. It’s really a warning to not repeat history.
Even more grievous and even more heart wrenching than Pearl Harbor are the photos of the leveled a smoking city of Hiroshima after we dropped an atom bomb on her in 1945 and killed over 90,000 people. The second bomb dropped on Nagasaki killed another 40,000. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not a bleeding heart pacifist. All I’m saying is remembering December 7th, remembering our history, should keep us from going there again.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
