I’m reminded of Bob Dylan’s song lyric “You know somethin’ happening, but you don’t know what it is. Do you, Mr. Jones?” (“Ballad of the Thin Man”)That’s where I’m at in this strange and unpredictable world that we live in now.
My suspicions run high when the Warren Commission concluded that President Kennedy was assassinated by one man, Lee Havey Oswald; who shot the moving President from 200 yards away with an antiquated military rifle or when we’re told that 22 Arab terrorists, who took training at an average, civilian, Florida flight school, and then piloted several high tech airliners to target soft targets, like the Twin Towers; or, what about the rumored “weapons of mass destruction” that drew us into the Iraqi war? And now, there’s this “horrible, virulent, pandemic virus” that we were told could kill millions?
When Mel Gibson produced his film “Conspiracy Theory” most of us just shook our heads and laughed (1997). But, I think he was trying to tell us something, something so strange and out of the ordinary that few can grasp it.
My adult children laugh at me for believing in conspiracies. They say that I’m only imagining these hidden forces, these plots and devious plans of unseen powers. For them it’s kind of like believing in Bigfoot, or that there are alien craft at Area 51 which we’ve back engineered to gain new technologies.
Where’s the evidence?
Well, the evidence is right in front of us, but it’s being spun and manipulated so that we are deceived. Case in point: it’s impossible to fly a jet liner at the speeds reported and hit a target building 208 feet wide (check it out for yourself).
The mother of all conspiracies is believing in demons and supernatural forces influencing our human race.
But God says that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephes. 6.12). He warns us, “...be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls about like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. But resist him, firm in your faith...” (1 Pt.5.8,9).
Jesus believed in demons and so do I. He cast them out (Matt.8.28-32; Mark 5.7-12). Jesus called the devil a “deceiver and a liar” (John 8.44; Rev. 12.9). Is this a conspiracy theory, or is it true? And if it’s true, then we must rethink our whole reality. Indeed, if the things we’ve experienced which seem odd or somehow off are real deceptions, then we must take courage and resist.
Can we handle the truth?
