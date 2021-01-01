“Carry”
I can’t ever recall seeing so many people carrying firearms, and we’ve lived in Idaho and Montana. Many are openingly visible in hip holsters, and I’m sure that a bunch more are hidden in purses and pockets. So, what’s going on?
Well, I’ll venture a guess: people are scared. Scared of what? Sadly, other people.
Yes, with the current movements to “defund the police,” and allowing groups like “antifa” and “BLM” to riot and loot our cities, and to give “illegal aliens” free reign, there’s a grassroots ire to defend ourselves. 2020 has been a record year in the sale of firearms.
This is nothing new. People and people groups have been arming themselves and “warring” with each other since the dawn of time.
In fact, if you go back to Arizona territorial days (1863-1912), packing guns and shooting people was quite common.
Yes, it was indeed the “wild West.”
The problem here, aside from the obvious that it’s not nice to shoot people, is that “the rule of law” is being kicked to the curb in our present time, and more so, as we middle class Americans are in the bullseye.
“Love your neighbor” is easy to say in normal times, but times are abnormal now, and when bad people are out to take your stuff and kill you, the survival instinct kicks in.
But God, who sent His Son to die for our sins and deliver us from the judgment to come, is “no one to show partiality, but, in every nation the man who fears Him and does what is right is welcome Him” (Acts 10.34,35).
“He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you, but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6.8). And, if you don’t? “You shall surely perish” (Deut.30.17-19).
The evangelist says, “Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God...” (Rom.12.19).
Okay, so I know that bad people will eventually be judged, but what about the home invader, who is going to ravage my family?
Is God’s wrath going to descend on him, if I do nothing? You see the problem.
It’s an ethical dilemma; if I do nothing and trust God to deliver my family from a bad guy, we’ll probably die; experience teaches us that.
However, if I shoot him and save my family, we’ve disobeyed the Lord. What to do?
Well, God is not interested in creating a vigilante mob, but rather, disciples who fear Him and are obedient to His known will.
He’s interested in righteousness and in “overcoming evil with good” (Rom.12.21).
Our obligation is to consider what God wants first, then take whatever action is appropriate.
Just remember Jesus, “who has endured such hostility by sinners against Himself, so that you may not grow weary and lose heart” (Heb.12.3).
