No, I’m not talking about “making change” in our daily business activities. I’m talking about the least favorite reality in this life, and that’s “turning over a new leaf.” You know: giving up the old, comfortable ways, for new challenging ways.
It’s like the seven last words of the church: “We’ve never done it that way before.” We humans are not naturally inclined to change. We fight against it.
Think about it. Take any facet of our lives. We get used to something, and it annoys us when we have to change it. Like cell phones for instance. I have several male friends who are still using flip phones. They’re comfortable with that; whereas, the new “smart phones” are intimidating. Yes, I feel the same way, and although I have a new phone, I’m not really happy about it.
Well, change with things is one consideration, but change in our thinking and life-style is something far more traumatic.
Jesus tell us, “You must be born again” (John 3.3). Some of us are still in the birth canal. The new birth is not meant to be an irritation, but rather, a transformation. Paul tells the Corinthians, “Therefore if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come” (2 Cor.5.17.
Most of us, even as believers in Jesus Christ, hang on to the “old things” because we’re comfortable in them, even if they are opposed to the Lord’s teachings.
But God, knowing our fallen natures, beckons us to change. He says, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1.15). Repent...”change your mind.” “’Come out from their midst and be separate,’ says the LORD” (2 Cor.6.17). “Behold, I will do something new; now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it” (Isa.43.19)?
Change in itself is not a virtue. Just because we can change the way we do things and the way we think does not insure our well-being. What’s needed more than anything else is a changed heart. God says through the prophet, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you...” (Ezek.36.26).
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect” (Rom.12.2).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
