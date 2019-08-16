It’s back to school time. Everybody’s excited, except the returning teachers. The stores have been hawking school clothes, school supplies and school programs. It’s somewhat of an economic revival. But, our teachers are returning to a demanding environment where government intervention and social engineering have changed their jobs from educators to wardens.
My wife and I were educated in the Los Angeles Public School system. We had a wonderful education in the fifties and early sixties. American, Christian values were still in place, and getting educated was the priority. Our high school had a wood shop, a metal shop, an auto shop, a print shop and drafting classes. We had classes in math all the way through calculus; We had English advanced composition, along with economics and amazing art and music classes. And, we had an open campus. There were no uniformed, hall guards, no high fences topped off with razor wire, and the restrooms were clearly marked boys and girls.
Most amazing, however, our schools had discipline in place. I got in a fight when I was 16, and I went to the VP’s office. He gave me a hefty swat, without my parents present, and suspending me to study hall for two days. My parents were not happy with me when the school notified them.
One of the best classroom teachers I’ve know was Francis Wilson, who attended our Idaho church. She taught in a one room school house out in the country, where she had several grades. She had a corner for those who misbehaved and a dunce cap...no kidding! One of her students, who never impressed me as being educated as an adult, wrote me a letter after we had moved on. His hand writing was beautiful, with every word spelled correctly, and his grammar impeccable.
The “no child left behind” advocates, and the “core values” social engineers have transformed the American public school system into a godless, civil liberties, socialist training ground.
But God says, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge” (Prov.1.7; 9.10). “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it” ( Prob.22.6). God educates us with commandments to live by because in them there is life (Ex.20.1-17; Deut.30.15-20; 1 Cor.6.9-11). He disciplines those whom He loves (Heb.12.4-11; Rev.3.19). He calls fathers to teach their children the godly life (Deut.6.2,7,20).
God bless our teachers, especially those who are trying to impart to their students a moral, Christian world view, that emphasizes character development, personal discipline, basic knowledge of reading, writing and arithmetic, and most of all...a healthy fear of God.
“There is a way which seems right to a man, but it’s end is the way of death” (Prov.14.12). Let’s get a grip here, and as stated by our Lord in the Revelation to the church at Sardis: “Wake up, and strengthen the things that remain, which were about to die...” (Rev. 3.2).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
