Here it is; Thanksgiving time again and I’m wondering just how thankful we are and for what reasons.
It’s good to remember our Pilgrim forefathers celebrating their second year in the new world with a fall harvest and feast. They were thankful and even though half of their members died that first winter in 1620, they were filled with gratitude to be alive, free and well supplied in the fall of 1621 … but there was more.
Too much of the time we’re troubling over our lives and trying to sustain our own little worlds. When things go to our favor, we’re quiet, and when they don’t, we complain. Our whole focus is on our material blessings.
The Bible says, “In everything give thanks; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thess. 5.18). It’s one place that the will of God is made very clear. We may not like the “in everything” part, but, if you are in Christ, then “giving thanks” is possible all the time.
The Pilgrims gave thanks to God, as the Scripture says, “for His indescribable gift” (2 Cor.9.15). Their faith was in Christ, not in worldly things, like food to eat and shelter to stay warm. Yes, these things are needed, and we are certainly grateful to be well supplied, as were the Pilgrims. But, real thanksgiving comes when “we have the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor.15,57).
The world is not willing to make the “sacrifice of thanksgiving” in the midst of trouble and suffering.
But God, who owns it all anyway, calls us to true thanksgiving. “Offer to God a sacrifice of thanksgiving, and pay your vows to the Most High” (Ps.50.14). “And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Phil.4.19). Christ is the key. “(Fix your) eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross...” (Heb.12.2).
We endure hardship, and we are thankful because of Jesus Christ’s victory for us over sin and death. Jesus gave a “sacrifice of thanksgiving” in the midst of His suffering. Our Lord was thankful to give the praise and the glory to our heavenly Father.
“Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body, and be thankful” (Col.3.15).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
