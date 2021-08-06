“Religion,” writes Webster, is “a particular system of faith and worship.”
But then we need to define faith and worship.
So, we have the more complex definition of religion as “the belief in and the worship of a superhuman controlling power, especially a God or gods, where the adherents trust his/her teachings and authority and practice the same.”
Religion is a modern western concept; parallel concepts are not found in many current and past cultures.
Therefore, scholars have failed to agree on a definition of religion.
So, where does this leave us?
For most, I surmise, religion is like the physical education major who was asked by a philosophy student, “Why is there air? His response: “Well, to pump up basket and volley balls.”
Why is there religion? Well, it comforts us and helps explain away pain, suffering and death. But, like air, it exists, but we don’t think much about its true meaning.
So, here you are on the religion page of the White Mountain Independent. You expect to find the “religious” writings of pastors, churches and individuals highlighted here, but does this page strengthen your spiritual life or tell the truth?
But God, who is Spirit, and who we must worship in spirit and truth, is not religious (John 4.24).
God’s Word is not predicated on some religious system; it’s predicated on the truth. He tells us, “So shall My word be which goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me empty, without accomplishing what I desire...” (Isa. 55.11).
Likewise, Jesus prayed that the Father would “sanctify them in the truth; Thy word is truth” (John 17.17). Jesus said, “If you abide in My Word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8.31,32).
Religion can be true, but it’s not the truth. The reason the smart guys have so much trouble in defining religion is because man’s religions disagree.
This happens because we are products of our race, culture and experience. We pretty much create religion in our own image.
What does this do to the newspaper’s religion page? It makes it a public bulletin board for all manner of teachings and opinions that can loosely be called “religious.”
But, not to worry; this is good because it becomes a platform for ideas and opinions where the truth can shine through.
