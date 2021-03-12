Tweet.
No, not some social media message on Twitter.
We’re talking about real birds and they’re singing.
It’s spring, and with spring comes a flood of bird songs.
It’s well documented that male birds sing to attract females.
Time is short to mate, especially in northern latitudes, and raise a brood of chicks.
Further research indicates that early-morning singing is a warm-up time to get in tune for the real singing at sunup.
The more rehearsed the song, the better, and that means a greater attraction for the females.
Of course, early-morning bird twitter is annoying to those people who work night shifts and sleep during the day, or for that matter, just plain annoying to anyone trying to finish out a good night’s sleep.
This concept came home to me recently when my son, who works nights and sleeps into the day, exterminated a persistently “noisy bird” outside his bedroom window.
So goes the war between men and nature; it’s been going on for a long time.
I remember Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring” from 1962.
She hypothesized that if we didn’t get a grip on pesticide use that soon the birds would be killed off.
Well, it hasn’t happened. The birds are still twittering.
So, we people are constantly trying to alter and control our environment. In doing so, we often interfere with the natural order of things.
But God, who created it all, maintains His loving control over the natural world. He is “the blessed controller of all things” (1 Tim.6.15, Phillips).
His judgments and actions are perfect ( Deut.32.4; Rom.2.1-11).
There’s a purpose for every event under heaven, and man’s interference is counter productive, although expected (Eccles.3.1; Rom.8.28).
So, “man makes his plans, but God directs his path” (Prov.16.9).
Now, it can be argued that “human interference” has been a blessing with more food produced, greater economic prosperity and the extension of human life through technology.
OK, so, why are the Amish happier and healthier than most Americans?
Eradicating pesky insects, birds and predators may be satisfying in the moment, but what about the butterfly effect?
This idea suggests that killing one butterfly in the Amazon jungle ripples across the whole environment and changes the natural outcome away from God’s intended order.
“Not one of them (birds) fall to the ground apart from your Father, but the very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Matt.10.29).
