Are you famous? Probably not. Fact is that the number of “famous” people in our world is relatively small. Pity is that there are many “unsung heroes” among us that go from birth to grave without so much as a thank you.
Think about all our soldiers who died in the service of our country, and then too, what about the first responders, who daily put themselves in the worst of situations? Think too of our teachers, and our doctors, and lawyers, who deal constantly with the human drama. And don’t forget us pastors, who attend to the counsel, care and well-being of God’s people.
When any of us die, especially in an accident, we’ll get an hour memorial service and a graveside eulogy before we’re covered up and forgotten.
Am I complaining? No, not really. Am I being morbid. No, I don’t mean to be. I’m just stating a fact of life. What troubles me is that when a movie star, politician, or a sports celebrity dies they get a full coverage of praise and accolades. Maybe they deserve it; maybe not.
I suppose one could say that such people entertained us and gave themselves away to the fans. Yes. True enough. So did the Roman gladiators
But God, “is not one to show partiality, but in every nation the man who fears Him and does what is right, is welcome to Him” (Acts 10.34,35)..He calls us to “not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect” (Rom.12.2). And...feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked, visit the sick and the prisoner (Matt.25.35,36). “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female, (neither famous nor unknown), for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal.3.28).
In Christ we’re all famous before God, who by His grace has “recreated us into the new man”...(2 Cor.5.17). Sure, we should feel sad when a famous person dies in an accident, just as we should feel sad for our neighbor, who was pretty average, dies. Yet, let’s refrain from worshiping any person just because they were a star.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
