Our church came home Sunday. It was a joy! Are we being reckless; aren’t we aware of the virus dangers of coming back together “too soon? Surely, according to the “experts,” we should have waited until the end of the summer, and in fact, many of the denominational churches are doing just that. Why?
“You never can be too careful.” I remember hearing that as a boy. “Too careful about what?” Well, anything that carries the slightest, bit of risk, like swimming in water over your head.
Then too, there’s the more reasonable and Christian concern for others (Gal.6,2; Ephes.4.32; Phil.2.4). We need to care for our neighbor. We don’t want to infect anyone, if we’re a carrier. I respect that, and I remember when I had the measles as a junior in college. I was quarantined to the infirmary. It made sense. But measles are a clear threat, yet, my fellow classmates were not quarantined too because they sat next to me.
What we’re talking about here is “sanctified common sense.” It’s holy knowledge.” We can’t be living our lives according to what might happen. Lloyds of London plays on that theme, insuring people for weird fears, like getting hit by a falling satellite.
Where’s our faith? Most of us go out into any day believing that we’ll be okay, whereas, just driving on the highway could mean our demise. Careful has morphed into paranoia.
But God, teaches us faith; He teaches us to “persevere” in times of trial and to trust Him, not the purveyors of evil (Rom.5.3-5; Prov.3.5,6; James 4.7). It’s God’s divine purpose to “predestine us to adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will” (Ephes.1.5). He gives us “a future and a hope” (Jer. 29.11c). He calls us to “freedom in Christ” that we might not be slaves to the deceptions of the day (Gal.5.1,13; 2 Tim.3.1-5). Faith in Him saves the day.
Yes, we had a homecoming, and it was refreshing and blessed. In spite of all the ruckus raised around us, we prayed and sought God’s direction. That’s the difference between dealing with a crisis and overcoming one.
“We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ....” (2 Cor.10.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.