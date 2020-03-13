It’s a social science that deals with the production, distribution and consumption of goods and services. There really are two economies: God’s economy and man’s economy. Once again we’re getting tangled-up between the two.
Right now the world economy, the one that involves resource use, international trade and money, and sorry to say, war, is stressed. Oil prices have dropped below what’s needed by producers to make a profit; trade wars have handicapped economic growth, the banking industry (read: stock markets and Federal reserve systems) have used up interest rate reductions and “quantitative easing” (injecting large amounts of cash into the system), and wars are drying up.
So, to make it simple, aside from consumer spending, which makes up a large portion of the American economy, demand for goods and services around the world is in decline. Industrial production depends upon trade between nations. Indigenous consumption only uses up a portion of what’s produced, therefore, inventories are building up and workers will be laid off.
This condition is described as a recession, and as the recession draws on and more people are laid off, and we move into a depression cycle.
But God ordained from the beginning that man should have dominion over the earth and “be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and rule over (it)” (Gen.1.26-28). God provided an abundance of resources that none should go wanting for food, clothing, or shelter (Gen.1.29-31). “Do not be anxious then...for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things, but seek first His kingdom and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added to you” (Matt.6.31-33).
Man’s economy is based on the law of supply and demand and competition; God’s economy is based on the life in Christ. “And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory n Christ Jesus” (Phil.2.19).
The Bible teaches that the church, Christ body, is made up of “all those who had believed...and had all things in common; and they began selling their property and possessions, and were sharing them with all as anyone might have need” (Acts 2.44,45).
You can see the conflict between the economies. Competition and human industry define man’s economy, whereas, God’s economy is based on our “commonness” in Christ. In the one, we have “the survival of the fittest,” and in the other we have “abundant grace” to care for others.
“You can’t serve God and mammon” (money)(Matt.6.24b).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.