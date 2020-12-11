I put up our Christmas lights, after debating with myself on whether to do so or not. What convinced me was a text from my daughter, Angie, who showed me their house in outside lights, and her, “Have you got your lights up yet, Dad?”
I was also encouraged by our City of Show Low, lighting up the Deuce. The street lamps change colors! How do they do that? And, the trees are strung with thousands of lights. What a sight; it’s beautiful!
The words of Genesis come to mind, “Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light” (Gen. 1.3).It’s light that comes before creation. In fact, light energy may be the one true source of everything. Nikola Tesla said, “Light is everything.”
The Bible says, “God is light,” and moreover, “in Him there is no darkness at all” (1 Jn.1.5).
Light carries information. We’re making use of this fact in fiber optics where cables can carry data at near light speed across great distances. In 1952, UK based physicist, Narinder Singh Kapany invented the first fiber optic cable. It was based on the Irish inventor John Tyndall’s experiments.Yet, some believe that the technology was gathered from the 1947 UFO crash in Roswell, N.M.
Light is familiar, and we kind of take it for granted, like so much else in our lives that really matters.
But God, who said, “I am the light of the world,” had something else in mind (John 8.12a). “He who follows Me shall not walk in the darkness, but shall have the light of life” (8.12b). God’s Shekinah glory fills the creation. “The (heavenly) city has no need of the sun or the moon to shine upon it, for the glory of God has illuminated it, and its lamp is the Lamb” (Rev.21.23). So, also, God has put “the light” in our very spirits.
Now scientists are discovering that we humans are filled with light (Live Science, Choi, July 22,2009). “The human body literally glows, emitting a visible light in extremely small quantities at levels that rise and fall during the day.” No wonder that we enjoy the Christmas lights because they are a part of ourselves. Jesus says, “You are the light of the world...let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Marr.5.14a,16).
Merry Christmas!
