Yes, I know, it’s a funny thing to bring up in a religious column, but these little critters test our religion.
Skunks are in the same category with other pests and aggravations like wasps, cockroaches, crows and coyotes.
When we’re all gone, they’ll still be here.
A Christian friend’s dog got skunked the other night. The dog came back in through the doggie door and spread the flavor all over the house.
So, many cans of tomato juice later, and several loads of clothes, and the testing of my friend’s good nature, things settled down.
We’ve got our own skunks. A mother and three babies are eating the outside cat’s food.
They’re behaving themselves, since we don’t have a dog, and we don’t provoke them, and I have to admit, they’re kind of pretty with their black-and-white tuxedo coats.
My friend texted me and asked, “What earthly good are skunks?”
It got me to thinking. That question could be asked of a thousand different pests that cause us grief. In fact, it could even be asked of people who are, well, “skunks.”
But God “has made everything for its own purpose, even the wicked for the day of evil” (Prov.16.4). He certainly cared for the animals in the day of the flood, providing an ark to save them (Gen.6.19-22).
Even the raven, a scavenger, is used of God to feed Elijah (1 Kgs.17,4-6). Not a bird falls to the ground that God does not care (Matt 10.29). “He causes the grass to grow for the cattle ... and the young lions seek their food from God” (Ps. 104.14,21).
The Native Americans had great respect for the birds of the air and the animals of the field. It was with great reverence and abundant gratitude that the Lakota killed the American bison. He was their brother, who gave up his life, his hide and meat for their survival.
So, what about the skunks?
They have their place, even though I can’t say what it is, and even though they are pesky at times, yet, God created them.
The breath of life abides in them, just as it does in me, and it’s worth conserving wherever possible.
