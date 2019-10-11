Clarence Darrow, the American trial lawyer of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is reputed to have said, “He lies like an eyewitness.” If he did say it, he borrowed the phrase from Russian sayings, but even then, we’re not sure. Nevertheless, the phrase lends itself to speculate on just how truthful an eyewitness is or can be.
Case in point: the current frenzy over “whistleblowers.” You know, those people who claim to have first hand information of interest to the controlling authorities. Yes, we remember Chelsea Manning (2010) and Edward Snowden (2013) in particular, and I suppose we could throw in Julian Assange (2010) too, although he’s more of a reporter. All told since 1960 there have been over 180 named whistleblowers.
They are witnesses of a sort, since they are disseminating information that verifies the facts of a matter. Yet, as we are discovering, their testimony is not without fault.
That’s the problem with a eyewitness. His “I was there,” or his “I know what I saw,” is always subject to the mind-bias-belief-perception conundrum. The eyewitness, on the stand in court, is not always reliable, i.e., he often lies without knowing it. So it is that different people see the same things differently.
But God has perfect vision, so to speak. “...with whom there is no variation, or shifting shadow” (James 1.17c). God’s Word is true and reliable, “living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword...able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Heb. 4.12). When God speaks to His prophets and writers of Scripture, His holy Spirit protects the texts, giving the witnesses veracity. “For no prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God” (2 Pet.1.21).
When the disciples say, “We are witnesses of these things,” I can take confidence that it’s so, just as they’ve said (Acts 5.32).
That’s the reason that we have four Gospels and not one. Four different writers who saw things differently are inspired by God to tell the story. God protected the biblical text by inspiring it and giving it form through the different perceptions of His witnesses.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.