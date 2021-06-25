Bad things don’t just happen because of bad people. In fact, if the truth be known, people are influenced to do evil. The “I only listen to the little voices in my head” may be more true than not.
The Bible is clear on the subject: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephes.6.12). Ken Taylor in his Living Bible Paraphrase writes that “We are not fighting against people ... but spirits. ...” Believe it.
People are being demonized at an alarming rate across our nation right now. This term does not mean “possessed,” but rather, it means “influenced.”
When we call someone “crazy” because he does something outrageous outside of his normal character, we’re actually taking note of demonic activity in his life.
An average, mild-mannered person with no criminal record who suddenly goes “postal” and shoots a bunch of his coworkers is influenced.
Am I excusing bad behavior with the “insanity plea?” No, I’m simply repeating what Jesus taught that the “ruler of this world” is the devil, and he is a “liar and deceiver,” whose modis operadum is to destroy man (John 8.44; 10.10; 12.31). He does it by getting into our heads.
But God’s divine intention is to save man (Ephes. 1.4-9). That was the Lord Jesus Christ’s mission to “seek and save that which is lost” (Luke 19.10).
God’s been in conflict with the devil from the beginning when there was war in heaven (Rev. 12.7-9). Jesus was constantly fighting the evil one, and so are we, but the Lord told us that “in the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world” (Matt.4ff; John 16.33). “The Son of God appeared for this purpose, that He might destroy the works of the devil” (1 Jn.3.8b).
Now, you might ask, “OK, so there’s evil influence, but why did God permit evil?” Well, He didn’t. He created Lucifer, the archangel of worship and light, and Lucifer chose to be like God and take over (Isa.14.13,14).
There’s mystery here in this good and evil drama, but it fits with everything else we know about creation. There’s day and night, positive and negative, hot and cold, life and death ... and good and evil. If it were not for this bipolar reality the creation would fall apart, as the atom’s negative electrons and positive protons lost their dynamic tension.
Yes, there’s influence, but we don’t have to be influenced to do evil if we’re in Christ. “For greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world” (1 Jn.4.4b).
