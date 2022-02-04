Cancel Culture is a source of social ostracism whereby someone is cast out of social or professional circles and is essential “canceled.” It’s making war on old customs, old habits, old ideas and old people, and of course, to do this means you’ve got to burn some books, ban some people from social media, brainwash a population and rewrite history.
Well, that’s exactly what Mao Tse Tung did in Communist China with his “cultural revolution.” The similarity of this to what’s happening in America today is sobering.
In this critical time, we need to be asking ourselves what we believe, and not just what we believe, but do we love what we believe? Central to this “cultural memory” for us Americans, is God. Are we truly “one nation under God,” or are we something else? Those who are destroying our cities, and vandalizing our national monuments, and letting in immigrants without vetting them, and trying to forcibly change our culture, say that we’re not. This is what former President Ronald Reagan said, “Without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure. If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under” (Reagan, Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast, Dallas, August 1984).
We believe that there is one true God, and that He has given us the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We believe that government is of, by and for the people. We believe that we have the right to free speech, a free press, freedom of religion and assembly. It’s our culture, and it came about because persecuted religious people in Europe fled tyranny.
Those religious people were Christians, who believed in the God of the Bible. Abe Lincoln captured it in a sentence, saying, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal” (Lincoln, Gettysburg Address, Nov. 19, 1863). Lincoln read the Bible and kept a copy on his White House desk.
Well, the cancel culture crowd is far flung from what our founding fathers had in mind and believed for our nation.
We must remember that freedom is a biblical concept, not just a concept of men. The Bible teaches us that Jesus Christ has set us free (John 8.36; Gal.5.1). Free from what? Free from the power and penalty of sin, and the power of sin is temptation and it’s penalty is death eternally. Sin is anything that goes against the known will of God. And, how might we know the will of God? It is first and foremost to “believe in (Jesus Christ) whom He has sent” (John 6.29). Jesus speaks, acts and lives as the visible expression of God’s will (Deut.30.16; Rom.12.2; Gal.1.4; 1 Thess.5.8; 1 Pt.2.15). Jesus came to save us, not cancel us.
We do not gain freedom by being iconoclasts and by destroying our history and our cherished beliefs. These things were predicated upon the biblical beliefs and Christian ethics of our forefathers. Granted. We are not perfect. Mistakes have been made in our culture, and we need to own them. Nevertheless, it does not mean that we tear things down and “build back better.” By the way, that phrase: “build back better” is a UN agenda (Bretton Woods, 1944), anti-capitalist, and eco-Marxist philosophy that was picked up by Bill Clinton in the ’90s, used by Barrack Obama, and is now applied by progressive liberals to their socialist agenda.
Cancel culture has no room for liberty, nor Christianity. The woke forces in England and in Europe sought to cancel the Puritans and Separatists (1610-20),who rejected the status quo religion of the day. These “Pilgrims,” meaning someone who travels afar with a religious or moral purpose, came to America seeking freedom.
They believed that true freedom is found in Jesus Christ, and so do we American Christians today. “If therefore the Son shall make your free, you shall be free indeed” (John 8.36). We’re not buying the wacky reasoning and tactics of the cancel culture crowd.
Jesus is not a respecter of persons (Act 10.34). He did not seek to cancel anyone because of their political or religious beliefs, but He taught the full counsel of God, and that sometimes offended them. Jesus invites all to come to Him (Matt.11.28). He is non-sectarian, non-political and non-denominational. Peter notes: “In every nation the man who fears (God) and does what is right, is welcome to Him” (Acts 10.35). This means that we need to set our judgments aside, especially as they are politically motivated, and get on with God’s redemptive plan in Christ.
Jesus said, “Do not judge lest you be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you” (Matt.7.1-2). History has shown us that when political or religious bodies seek to silence a group that their measures of control eventually fall back on them. The measure of God’s judgment is “righteous judgment,” which is the truth. It says, “The wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom.6.23).
What do you believe? Do you love what you believe and are you willing to overcome the cancelers with the love of God and your faith?
