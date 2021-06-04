Having a place to call home is part of our natural human instinct. Clear back into our histories, our ancestors found solace in a cave, tent, cabin and house on a piece of ground that was theirs.
In recent years, what with the housing crisis, and rental properties multiplying, the desire for ownership is being smothered by necessity. We’re being pushed back into a nomadic lifestyle, where we move from situation to situation, lost to any sense of permanence.
Today, the average American (however you figure that) moves 11.7 times in one’s lifetime. Whereas, Europeans move four times.
Obviously, it was different in years past when we were a more agrarian society and family farms held people to a place. However, having a place to call home has not changed. We still seem to want that basic security.
But God, knowing our human instinct for a place to be, has given us a new instinct. He’s told us that “I go to prepare a place for you ... that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14.2c, 3c). In Christ, we have a home in heaven (2 Cor.5.8). Like Abraham, who was a nomadic wanderer, we’re looking for “the city of God,” where our desire for peace and comfort can be realized (Heb.11.10).
Jesus taught us that “Foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head” (Matt.8.20).
He was reminding us that this world is not our home, our true place to be (1 Jn.2.17). There’s something better, something far more satisfying than an earthly dwelling and ground under it.
Our new instinct in Christ is to find our place in Him.
