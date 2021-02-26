“The world is passing away...,” says the Scripture (1 Jn.2.15-17).
Yes, it is, and everything has its season of time. As Solomon writes, “There is an appointed time for everything, and there is a time for every event under heaven --” (Eccles 3.1).
Time is a grim task master. Just as the leaves fall off the trees in the fall, so men pass away.
“Here today and gone tomorrow” defines the arrow of time pushing into the future.
Solomon tells us, “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die’’ (Eccles 8.15). So we shutter.
I have seen the passing of many friends at this point in my life.
Most recently, we had the passing of Pastor David Lee of Silverlakes Family Fellowship. His passing grieves my heart. It was not timely.
He was a pastor, after all. He was doing a good work for the Lord. Why?
Time is no respecter of persons. All we can do is wonder and collect our lives in the time we have left.
But God, who is the author of time, gives us all the time there is in Christ Jesus.
The Word says, “For God so loved the world (which is passing away), that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3.16). “He has put eternity in (our) hearts...” (Eccles.3.11). It’s His divine intention that we should not die, but rather, that we should be “glorified with Him” (Rom.8.17). Jesus is our time extender.
Pastor David Lee knew this; he lived this. He believed the Word of God and now resides in the presence of Jesus in glory (2 Cor.5.8).
We could say, “Small consolation for those left behind.” I suppose, but having preached a lot of funerals in my days of ministry, those in Christ, both passing and remaining, have the joy of the Lord beyond time (John 15.11).
“O death, where is your sting?
The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law (the demands of time) but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor.15.55-57).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.