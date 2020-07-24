It’s the near impossible four letter word. How can I love those around me when they believe stuff I can’t stomach; when they provoke me on the highways and in atores; when they aggravate me with their idiotic behaviors?
It’s “mission impossible,” but wait ... Jesus taught us “to love one another even as He has loved us” (John 13.34). If it wasn’t possible, He wouldn’t have told us to do it.
Our problem, my problem, is that I want to be loved and respected back, but unfortunately, that’s not the way it works on planet earth. My Bible says, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom.5.8). Jesus loved them even when they were crying out to “crucity Him” ( Matt.27.22; John 19.6).
Well, that kind of love is beyond my ability. To make it even more difficult, Jesus teaches us to “love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you....” (Matt.5.44). Ugh! I just can’t do it. “Can’t?”
But God says, “... if you have faith as a mustard seed, you shall say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it shall move; and nothing shall be impossible to you” (Matt.20.17). God says, “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do...” (JOhn 14.12). “For this is the message which you have heard from the beginning, that we should love one another” (1 Jn.3.11).
“God is love,” and that’s a fact (1 Jn.4.8). As we come to saving faith in Jesus Christ, we are “the children of God” (1 Jn.3.1). We inherit the nature of the Father. “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God” (1 Jn.4.7).
Love is not an equal exchange; you love me, and I’ll love you. That’s the world’s thinking. Marriages fail on this premise. No. Biblical love is a oneway street. The father never stopped loving his prodigal son, even though the kid stole his inheritance, went to a far country and sinned large, and didn’t write home (Luke 15.11-32).
This kind of love is possible because of the Holy Spirit, given to us who believe that we might overcome the world “by the blood of the Lamb, and the word of (our) testimony” (John 14.16; Rev. 12.11).
