We’re occidentals. What? It means “of the west,” or “western.” What few seem to realize is that Jesus was not an occidental; He was an oriental.
“Oriental” means “of the east.”
You may say, “Well, I thought He was a Jew.” Correct, but Jews are orientals. The countries of the Middle East and all the way across the continent, through India, clear to the Pacific border and Japan, are orientals.
Why should I even bring it up?
Being an occidental or an oriental has more to do with the way we think than with the way we look.Jesus, as a man, who was God incarnate, did not think like a westerner. Too often we make Jesus in our image. We assume that Jesus was white, Anglo Saxon, Protestant and Republican...Oh, and also, He spoke English.
We easily forget that Jesus was olive skinned, Semitic, Jewish and favored the Pharisees politically. Worth mentioning also is that Jesus was more of a socialist than a capitalist, and He taught tolerance and respect for all men, not just our own group.
Don’t get the wrong idea here. I’m not promoting a social or political platform. All I’m saying is that Jesus was not like me, an occidental.
Of course, when we realize this, it changes the whole landscape of American, Evangelical Protestantism. How? It disconnects us from our long held religious biases about the Lord Jesus.
But God, who created us in His “spiritual” image, has ordained that “none should perish but for all to come to repentance” (2 Pt.3.9). He “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4). In this, He is “not a respecter of persons,” but rather, “there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, abounding in riches for all who call upon Him” (Acts 10.34; Rom.10.12).
Your race, culture and social/political persuasions don’t matter much when it comes to being in Christ because Jesus is in a class by Himself. The mind of Christ is neither occidental, nor oriental. His mind is focused on God’s kingdom, and that’s what we should turn towards. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness...” (Matt.6.33a).
Jesus tells us, “Repent and believe the gospel” (Mark 1.15). “Change your mind,” setting aside your religious and cultural biases, and become a new person in Christ (2 Cor.5.17).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
