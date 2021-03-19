Complexity. It goes with human culture.
The more you own, the more complicated it gets. This is especially true as we approach the notorious April 15 tax deadline. Better to have little, to live simpler lives, than to have more and be faced with maintenance, repairs, time payments, cluttered houses, and taxes.
It’s becoming a full time job for a middle class family to just maintain the scores of things necessary to support our “stuff” and comply with all the laws, regulations and demands placed on us.
There’s the mortgage, house and car insurance, car repairs and maintenance, health insurance, life insurance, city bills, utility bills, credit card debt, fees, licenses, food, clothing, special purchase payments, like a new cell phone, and the ominous taxes coming at us at the pump, stores and from the IRS.
Beyond these costs of doing business in a complex American society, there are the additional complexities of keeping our families going.
This just isn’t food, clothing and shelter anymore; now, it’s transportation for our teens, athletic fees, and a raft of other costs, not the least of which is the $30K it costs to get a child born today.
Perhaps Thoreau was right when he wrote in “Walden: Life in the Woods” (1854) that he met a man on the road dragging his possessions behind him like a great prison chain.
Our laws are written in such a way as to put us all in jeopardy if we miss a lick.
It’s so complex. Today, one in seven Americans has a criminal record, and that’s not for bad stuff, like theft and murder, but rather for things like criminal trespass, criminal speeding and the like.
But God invites us to simplicity. Jesus says, “if anyone wants your shirt, let him have your coat also” (Matt.5.40).
“You cannot serve God and man” (Matt.6.24b). “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven...(Matt.6.19,20). Solomon, a man of complexities, writes,
“Better is little with the fear of the LORD, than great treasure and turmoil with it” (Prov.15.16).
OK, so I’m a middle class American with a lot of stuff, and I’m a hypocrite. I’m trapped. How can I own a house and property, and raise my family without the associated complexities?
That is the question.
Let’s ask this: How can Elon Musk be the world’s richest man and, as far as we know, not be corrupted by such complexity in all that he has and does?
Well, could it be that his mind is focused on the mission, not the complexities?
Can God fearers, no matter what their material state, “have the mind of Christ” (Phil.2.5)?
Can we like Paul, “know how to get along with humble means...(and) know how to live in prosperity” (4.12)?
Have we believers learned, in the midst of complexity, the secret?
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (4.13).
