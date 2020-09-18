Being neutral is safe. Switzerland was declared a neutral state in 1920 by the League of Nations. For reasons unknown, Hitler did not invade her in WWII, possibly because she was a haven for Allied gold and wealth. If he won the war, he could have easily harvested that wealth. Nevertheless, being neutral has been to Swiitzerland’s benefit.
We also try to maintain neutrality for the sake of peace. We reason that if we don’t take sides, whether in family, community, or nationally, that we’ll dodge the bullet. However, as a friend of mine said a long time ago, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”
Right now, Americans are falling for anything, or, I should say, we’re ignoring reality and trying to stay neutral.
The great, moral majority of Americans don’t want confrontation. We hope, even pray, that all the violent protesting and crazy ideas of the left will just go away. Sorry folks. The devil won’t permit it. His plan is to defeat us in our negligence.
We need to remember what Joshua said to the people of Israel, “If it is disagreeable in your sight to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve ... but as for me for me and my house, we will serve the LORD” (Joshua 24.15).
By our neutrality we are advocating the left’s nonsense by default.
But God said, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot; I would that you were cold or hot. Sol because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of My mouth” (Rev. 3.15,16). God calls us to courage. He calls us to “preserve justice, and do righteousness, for My salvation is about to come, and My righteousness to be revealed. How blessed is the man who does this...” (Isa. 56.1-2). “Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong” (1 Cor.16.13).
Even though Jesus is the “Prince of Peace,” He did not come to bring peace on the earth, rather He came to bring division (Isa.9.6; Matt.10.34). He came to divide good from evil; He came to show us the Way we should go (John 14.6).
His kingdom is neither left nor right; His kingdom is not neutral; His kingdom lives in the hearts of men who do good by God’s standards.
