I was a Life Scout, and I was never sexually assaulted. I am sad that such a great program for boys is now “folding it’s tent” and giving in to the extreme minority of iconoclasts who want to gut our nation of all moral righteousness.
Let me put it this way: “The tail is wagging the dog.” How is it that rare cases of assault are suddenly greater than thousands of up-lifting, encouraging and character building experiences, like mine, in the Scouting program?
When the Boy Scout leadership allowed for openly gay men to serve in the program, I knew that the end was near (July 27, 2015). What were they thinking? Obviously, they were intimidated by the small LGBT lobby that’s redefining the American male and marriage, and wrongly so.
But God, who loves all peoples, and “who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth,” is forever patient with us. God in Christ ministered to the minorities; he delivered the demoniacs, He healed the lepers; He forgave the harlots, and He redeemed the tax collectors (Mark 5.1-17; Luke 17.11-19; John 8.1-11; Luke 18.9-14; 19.1-10). Yet, He did not condone their life-styles, their diseases, nor their sins. “God demonstrates His own love towards us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom.5.8). That’s the point: We need to be “saved from the power and penalty of sin,” not rewarded in it
The Bible does not allow for sin. The word is clear “that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God...Do not be deceived, neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers,. nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, shall inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Cor.6.9,10). These are all minorities, but they do not receive special favor.
So it is that civil rights is being defined way out of proportion to what Dr. King and others intended. They wanted minority voting rights, and rights to get an education, and to be hired on personal merit alone. Never did they demand that known sin be condoned as a right.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
