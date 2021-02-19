Wednesday was the “Day of Ashes.” It follows “Fat Tuesday” (Mardi Gras) a day of debauchery and wild celebration before Lent. On this day the mark of the cross is added to the foreheads of congregants from the ashes of the previous year’s burned palm fronds. Thus, begins 40 days of repentance, personal sacrifice and introspection in preparation for Easter.
Lent is celebrated by many Christian communions. Why? Because Christians are informed by the Holy Spirit that we’re to be like Jesus, “who humbled Himself...taking the form of servant...and being obedient even to death on the Cross” (Phil.2.7-8; Heb.12.2-3). “As obedient children, do not be conformed to the former lusts (Fat Tuesday) which were yours in your ignorance, but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves (Ash Wednesday and Lent) also in all your behavior” (1 Pt.1.14-16).
Ashes are the result of burning. They are the residue of corruption, and right now, our American culture is strewn-over with ashes. Ashes from violent protests in our cities; ashes from political corruption; ashes from injustices and lies spread by other worldly forces.
But God, who is holy, calls us to be “blameless, obedient to His good will.” (Phil.2.15). This happens, not of ourselves, but because of Easter; it happens because Jesus was crucified dead, buried, and on the third day resurrected to life again (Acts 2.14,15; 1 Cor.15.3-5). “Repent therefore and return, that your sins may be wiped away, in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 2.19). It is “Christ in us, the hope of glory” (Col.1.27).
Lent comes from the old English, lencten, meaning “spring season,” but in it is the “returning of the light.” The dark days of winter are passing away, and the light is coming again. In the same way, as one prays and fasts during this time. The old darkness of sin is repented and the light of Christ comes shining through in us.
Jesus said, “You are the light of the world...let your light shine before men in such a way as they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Matt.5.16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.