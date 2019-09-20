We arrived back from a trip to Draper, Utah, to visit our daughter and family. This is the only major travel that we’ve done this year, and I was amazed at the traffic all along the way. From what I saw, we’ve got an evolving problem which is heading towards gridlock.
Not just in the metropolitan areas, but on the state highways, we experienced lines of cars stacking up and bogging down travel. This was especially true on two lane roads, like highway 89 down through Kanab to Page.
So, what does it mean? I’m hoping that the authorities that be are doing some serious planning. Along the way, we saw some of this in the multiplying of “traffic circles” in urban areas, re-sequencing traffic signals, and the addition of roadway lanes. Yet, there’s an underlying problem that’s not being addressed: technology overload.
Traffic is a perfect example of technology overloading the living environment. Unfortunately, up-coming generations are calling for more technology, not less.
But God, who ordained a balanced creation, who told us that building bigger and better barns is futile, desires all men to “live humbly” (Luke 12.16-21; 1 pt.5.6-7; James 4.6,10). He warns us “do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect” (Rom.12.2). Likewise, “Has not God made foolish the wisdom of the world.” (1 Cor.1.20b)?
We must ask ourselves is any, particular technology good, acceptable and perfect? What do we need and how much?
In our travel to Draper, we saw one high end boat after another being hauled back and forth from Lake Powell. I’m happy for people who can afford such impressive watercraft, but at the same time, supporting that technology increases “traffic,” both figuratively, in the use of resources, and literally, as it clogs up our roads and lakes.
If we’re to avoid gridlock, if we’re to promote a reasonable technology that’s “perfect,” so to speak, then it seems to me that we need to make do with less and re-learn the cottage skills of our ancestors, whose personal industry supplied their needs by the grace of God (Phil.4.19).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
