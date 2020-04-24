What’s your mindset? I mean, what does your mind dwell on? With the virus scare and the accompanying hoarding of goods and groceries, I suspect that most of us are setting our minds on our flesh.
Paul writes to the Romans: “The mind set on the flesh is death, but the mind set on the Spirit is life and peace” (Rom.8.6).
Much of Jesus’ teaching in the New Testament is about living in the Spirit, not the flesh. Jesus wasn’t against the flesh, after all, our Lord recognized our need for food, clothing and shelter. He had the same needs, but they were not His mindset.
Jesus calls us to faith. He teaches: “Do not be anxious for your life, as to what you shall eat, or what you shall drink; nor for your body, as to what you shall put on...For all these things the Gentiles eagerly seek; for your Heavenly Father knows that you need all these things” (Matt.6.25-32). Yet, we spend much of our mind-time worrying about our needs.
Jesus had faith that His Heavenly Father would care for His earthly needs, and so should we. He taught us to “seek first His kingdom and His righteousness; and all these (other) things shall be added to you” (6.33).
Now, some will argue: “Yes, but I still need to do the work. I can’t expect God to buy my food, pay my bills and give me welfare.” True...we need to do the work, but what’s our mindset in doing that? That’s the salient question here.
But God, who came to “seek and save that which is lost,” and who “gave His life a ransom for many,” rewards us according to our faith, not our works (Luke 19.10; Matt.20,28; Ephes.2.8,9). “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Heb.11.6).
The popular mindset rewards itself: “Nice job, good work, smart thinking.” So, where’s the Lord in this? That’s just the point: “the mind set on the flesh is death...”, but “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil.4.13).
The Christian mindset gives God the glory; the Christian mindset “rejoices always; prays without ceasing; and in everything gives thanks”...to God, our Maker and our Heavenly Father (1 Thess.5.16,17,18).
