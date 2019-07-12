Did you ever think about the reality that we know being an illusion...a dream...a hologram of such fantastic design as to be undetectable by us?
Well, that’s what a growing number of scientists think. Rizwan Visk (MIT) and Rich Terrile (JPL) think so. Yes, they say that this is all just one big “simulation” designed by some super advanced civilization.
Yet. others, like Lisa Randall, a Harvard physicist, says, “No.”
Yes, it sounds preposterous. And, like the “flat earth” theory, it probably is just nonsense. Nevertheless, there is evidence in our growing understanding of quantum physics that our reality may be pixelated just like your TV screen with thousands of little dots. All these tiny pixels may indeed define a “simulation.”
So what, and why even think about it? Well, like the character Cypher said in the Matrix movie as he sold out to the machines, “I know this isn’t ‘real, and it’s just an illusion, but I don’t care.” They bought him with fancy food and high living. Maybe the same thing is happening with us?
But God, who is before all things, the One and only Creator of the universe, said through His evangelist, “God has chosen, the things that are not, that He might nullify the things that are, that no man should boast before God” (1 Cor.28, 29). Likewise, “while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal” (2 Cor.4.18).
If indeed the simulation hypothesis is true, then there’s a creator architect back behind it all. So, here we are again where we ended up, at the beginning.
Simulation or not, this reality, the one that we know means something. It came into existence somehow, and aside from all the theories, the fact of the matter is that it had a first cause. As a biblical Christian, I believe that cause was God; the “quantum physicist” may say it’s a “super advanced civilization.”
So, who gave that civilization it’s beginning? No matter how one rationalizes it, it all goes back to a divine Creator.
Shakespeare’s Hamlet says to Horatio, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
