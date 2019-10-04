What’s an appropriate punishment for bad behavior? I asked myself that a lot when I was raising four kids. I usually just fell back on what my own father had taught me by his words and actions: “If you misbehave you get the belt.” This same attitude prevails in the American, criminal justice system; “You commit the crime...you do the time.”
Well, all good and proper, but does it work? Yes, in the short run, but over the long haul punishment, particularly harsh punishment, doesn’t do much to change a person’s behavior.
In some Islamic countries, stealing is punished by cutting off the hand that stole. Problem being...there are those walking around missing two hands. Yeah, that could be an exaggeration, but the point is well taken when it comes to the ineffectiveness of punishment.
So, what are we supposed to do? We can’t just let kids and criminals (excuse the pair-up) get away with bad behavior, can we? There must be consequences to the naughty things that people do. Right? Yes, but look at what the politicians get away with? Shouldn’t there be equal justice under the law?
But God, who set down the rules for human behavior in the Old Testament and inflicted serious punishment on those who disobeyed, seemed to modified His discipline in the New Testament (Gen.6-8; 18-19; Ex. 11-12; Num.16.25-35...Isa.53.4-5...John 3.16; Gal.3.12-15; 1 Pt.2.21-25). His rules are the same, but His grace is greater than the rules (Rom.5.1,2, 14,15). Seeing our inability to do what is right, God took it upon Himself to bear the burden for us (1 Pt. 2.24).
An appropriate punishment is to do favor for the person, institution, or governing body offended. That’s grace. It bears the responsibility for the offense by making amends, by doing community service, and by producing a positive response to bad behavior.
Discipline does has its place, for the Lord Jesus says, “Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline...,” but the Lord’s discipline is measured by redemption (Rev.3.19). “For the Son of Man did not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them” (Luke 9.56).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
