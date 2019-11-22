No, not the car, but the Massachusetts town founded in 1620 by our Pilgrim forefathers. Among other distinctions, it’s the site of the first “Thanksgiving feast.” And, it’s worth noting that the first year the Mayflower Pilgrims didn’t have much to be thankful for, having suffered the extreme discomfort aboard their wooden ship crossing the North Atlantic, then a brutally cold winter at their settlement, and the death of half their members.
The Plymouth location was the site of a Wampanoag tribe village called Patuxet. These are the same native Americans that helped the Pilgrims survive into the fall of their first year. The Wampanoag themselves had been nearly wiped out by plagues in 1614 and 17. This left much of their developed corn fields available to the Pilgrims, and together they harvested a fall crop in 1621.
If we had to name the one factor that made the Pilgrims thankful that first fall, it would be “faith.” The Bible tells us “...this is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith” (1 John 5.4). In spite of it all, the Pilgrims believed in God, the God who had divinely led them to the new world.
We hear their faith in “The Mayflower Compact,” the document they all signed: “In the name of God. Amen...Having undertaken, for the glory of God,
and advancement of the Christian faith...” The body of the document, probably written by separatist pastor William Brewster, is the first instrument to establish self-government in the new world.
Well, in spite of hardship, cold, hunger and internal strife, the Pilgrims persevered in their faith. Woe be to us in our day of faithlessness.
But God, who ordained that English Christians should settle the new world and set the standards for “one nation under God,” calls all men to faith in Him. “Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Heb.11.6). Our faith does not rest on “the wisdom of men, but on the power of God...who desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth (1 Cor.2.5; 1 Tim.2.4).
In faith, the Pilgrims were thankful, believing that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose” (Rom.8.28).
So, no matter what happens to us believers, we continue in faith, and our faith makes us thankful, and hopeful, and it brings joy to our hearts at Thanksgiving.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
