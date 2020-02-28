A popular “T” shirt awhile back advertised: “No Fear.” I think it was referring to sports where the wearer mustered-up the courage to meet every challenge, even rock climbing and ski boarding.
Of course, it could also mean that one’s faith in himself carried the day. That pretty much fits the younger generations that seem to think that they are bullet-proof.
I guess it also depends on what you fear, like closed spaces, heights, job loss and bears chasing you in the woods. When Jesus taught us to “fear not,” He was speaking about the contingencies of life (Luke 12.32).Don’t be anxious about worldly sustenance and support; God knows that we need these things (12.22-28).Instead the Lord always called us to faith (Mark 11.22).
I guess that a lot of us spend too much time being afraid of what could happen. That’s the reason that we have insurance. Like right now, there’s a growing fear of the coronavirus becoming a world-wide pandemic. Yes. I suppose that could happen, but on the other hand, I remember what my mother-in-law told me when I was fearful at one point, “Don’t live it twice.”
Lloyds of London, a large insurance company, has made billions off of peoples’ fear. They’ve insured everything from hurricane policies, to getting hit by a satellite. Their motto is Fidentia, Latin for “confidence.”
But God is not in the insurance business, rather He calls us to faith in Him without cost. Jesus taught His disciples to not doubt but to believe (Matt.14.31). “Let not your heart be troubled: believe in God, believe also in Me” (John 14.1). Taking God at His Word in Jesus Christ gives us the confidence that jumps over all obstacles. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil.4.13).
The “Yes but,” and the “what if,” melt away when we put our confidence in Christ. Is this foolish? Perhaps, if you only think of things in worldly terms. But the Bible teaches, “The world is passing away, and also its lusts (fears); but the one does the will of God abides forever” (1 Jn.2.17).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
