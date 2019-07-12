Calvary Baptist Church of Show Low is hosting an open house and concert from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, featuring Christian Western singer Barry Ward as part of a fundraiser to benefit Operation Christmas Child of the White Mountains.
While there visit Operation Christmas Child displays to see how the Lord is using this ministry to touch and change lives for His name sake. Those who visit the displays will receive raffle tickets for the chance to win a gift filled basket. Food will be available for $5 of pulled pork sandwich, chips and a drink. Food sales will end at 5:30 p.m.
The concert will be held from 6-7 p.m. Concert admission is by donation and a shoebox gift item. All proceeds go to fill shoebox gifts and help with shipping costs.
