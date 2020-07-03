He who does not love me will not obey my teaching. John 14:24
A true believer in the Bible accepts everything in that Book, not just the parts he likes. He does not pick and choose. If he says he trusts his Lord, then he accepts everything his Lord teaches him. Why, then, do the literal-minded believers, who consider themselves the true Christians, continue to disobey the commands of the Bible that they should not rush to judgment, that they should wait for the Lord to come and explain to them what the prophecies mean just as He did the first time? Why do they also continue to ignore the testimony of the Gospel that the Word of God must be “discerned (understood) spiritually”? If they believe in the entire Bible, how can they, by their interpretation, violate this clear testimony? Can they find a single verse that says “the Word of God must be discerned literally”? There is none! All the warnings contained in the Scripture are aimed at the literal-minded. All its testimonies are aimed against the worldly-minded— those who glorify the physical. Consider these verses:
Judge not according to appearance… Christ (John 7:24)
But you have no idea where I come from or where I am going. You judge by human standards… Christ (John 8:14-15)
The Spirit gives life; the flesh counts for nothing. The words I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life. Christ (John 6:63)
…the kingdom of God is within you. Christ (Luke 17:21)
Listen and understand. What goes into a man’s mouth does not make him “unclean,” but what comes out of his mouth, that is what makes him “unclean.” Christ (Matt. 15:10-11)
“Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,” says the Lord Almighty.( Zechariah 4:6)
There is no verse that says “the spirit” kills or that “the letter” gives life! There is not a single verse that supports literal-mindedness. Everything Jesus said and glorified pertained to the spiritual. Why, then, do so many Christians claim to believe in the Bible, and yet continue to disregard and even violate its most fundamental rule of interpretation?
Let us start with the workings of the mind, rather than the wonders of the heart. Let us explore “convergent thinking” as one of the many reasons for the general failure to see “the letter” in the light of “the spirit,” to discern the literal word in the light of God’s Spiritual Language. As we previously noted, convergent thinkers feel secure only on busy highways where they can follow other travelers. They do not feel secure on a “road less traveled.” They feel that if they venture off the highway, they will get lost in the forests of parables and countless gardens of symbols and similes. They are not used to the fragrance of “spiritual flowers” blooming in God’s beautiful gardens of heavenly truth.
The reasons why the Christian Faith has been divided are extremely enlightening. They can teach us precious lessons. Was the one church of Jesus divided and abused mostly by Spiritual Thinkers who saw their Lord as the very spirit of Christian Faith, or mostly by rigid and literal thinkers who focused on “the letter” but failed to see “the spirit”? Was it not divided and abused by the believers who failed to open their hearts and minds to see the beauty of the Bride behind the veil of words? If they had seen the Bride, they would have instantly sensed the fallacy of building dividers within the church. Instead of dividers, they would have supported and strengthened that one beautiful Church that Jesus gave them. Instead of dividing His House, they would have surrounded it and blessed it with thousands of spiritual gardens. If nature-lovers had overcome the wall-builders, we would now have a very different world with a different scene. Instead of seeing many narrow roads with confusing “one way” signs pointing toward more than 20,000 denominations, we would see one beautiful highway surrounded by myriads of meadows and gardens. We would see Christians traveling a little, stopping a little, and exchanging fresh flowers everywhere. We would find no trace of “one way roads” and “narrow roads” with “dead end” signs. Is it not reasonable to assume that the same kind of believers who distorted the teachings of Jesus to create so many denominations also distorted the meaning of prophecies? Ponder the following prediction about the spiritual state of Christians in this age: They [Christians] will hold to the outward form of our religion…(II Timothy 3:5).
Can any sincere Christian claim that he believes in the Bible, and yet refuse to acknowledge that the preceding prediction has come to pass? In the following verses, Jesus teaches us that the requirement for showing Himself to us is loving Him, and the requirement for loving Him is obeying His counsels. If you love Me, you will obey what I command. Christ (John 14:15)
He who loves Me…I too will love him and show Myself to him. Christ (John 14:21)
Will Jesus show Himself also to Christians who ignore His repeated commands that they should search for Him as diligently as they search for a thief or for “buried treasures”? Will Jesus show Himself also to Christians who do not wait for Him to come and interpret the prophecies for them as He did the first time? Will Jesus show Himself also to those who “prophesy in the name of the Lord”? The answer could not be stated more clearly: Jesus shows Himself only to Christians who obey Him.
The preceding prophecies and instructions from Jesus indicate that:
Those who have faith, who are true Christians, love Jesus. Those who love Jesus, obey His commands and counsels . Those who obey His commands and counsels, look for Him.. And those who look for Him will find Him the second time.
Unto them that look for Him shall He appear the second time. Hebrews 9:28
What is the ultimate destiny of those who follow tradition rather than Jesus’ repeated urgings that Christians should search for Him? They will learn that they were not Christians. The following verse, repeated several times in the Gospel, describes what they should expect to hear:
I tell you the truth, I don’t know you. Christ (Matt. 25:12)
Many Christians keep their hearts and minds closed to new or nontraditional ideas for fear of being deceived. Are they justified?
