We need rain! People need healing from COVID-19. COVID-19 needs to be eradicated from this country/world. Our children need to be safe and protected at school. We need businesses in the White Mountains to recover and flourish. It is imperative that we vote in candidates who uphold God’s righteousness and justice. This is not “doom and gloom,” the “sky is falling” prophecies. America is one step away from complete and overt loss of religious freedom and socialism.
What is the answer?! 2 Chronicles 7:13-14. “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among My people, If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Will you be one of “My People” who will answer the call to pray ?
“If we are to experience the miraculous power of God and be His witness to this generation, we must become people of purposeful prayer. Our nation’s woes will not be addressed or solved by the politically focused spirit that is so prevalent today. God is not a Republican or a Democrat; He is God, and His Word is the final authority for every sincere believer in Jesus ... Prayer provided the only ammunition strong enough to tear down the walls of apathy and godlessness and to bring the supernatural revival we so desperately need.” — Kynan Bridges “The Power of Prophetic Prayer.”
Please join our prayer movement, “Christians United in Prayer for the White Mountains and the U.S.” Our desire is to promote and stir prayer across this region of Arizona. This is not a platform to promote any church, service, activity or sermon. This is simply a format for each individual to commit to pray for one hour each week, in the privacy of their own home; and in this way have a part in having God “hear us from heaven, forgive our sin and heal our land.” Leviticus 6:13 states “The fire must be kept burning on the altar continuously; it must not go out.” This is the premise for Christians United in Prayer for the White Mountains and the U.S.; to have prayers going up before God’s throne 24/7 (continuously).
We have 168 slots available to sign up to spend an hour in prayer for the White Mountains and the Country; we urgently need prayers to be lifted up from this region to the throne of God, 24/7.
If you have questions, or would like to sign up, please contact us via email:
WhiteMtnsPrayer@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page “Christians United in Prayer for the White Mountains and the US.”
