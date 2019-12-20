dThe Church Of Our Saviour (Episcopal & ELCA Lutheran), 5147 Show Low Lake Road in Lakeside (Turn at Walmart/Hospital light):
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, The Nativity of our Lord at 7 p.m. – Festive Candlelight Service. This special evening features harp, choir, guitar, bass, organ, Carol singing, and Holy communion. Individual candles are lit during the singing of Silent Night
• Dec. 25, Christmas Day at 9 a.m. - Christmas Eucharistic Celebration.
