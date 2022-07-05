Every Redeemer comes on the clouds: the clouds of traditions, assumptions, and misconceptions.
The only “authority” that most people respected and obeyed at the time of Jesus was “tradition.”
That same authority rules today.
And what is tradition?
It is an accumulation of assumptions—idle fancies—made long ago by some self-assured, imaginative, and bold theologians, and then passed to others until it assumed the appearance of truth!
What an awesome power tradition has at its command!
Jesus was a poor and lowly Jew.
Without any armies, He conquered the world.
Today one out of every three persons living is Christian.
By the example of His life and sacrifice, He showed us that He could not have falsely claimed to be a Redeemer from God.
Further, He fulfilled many Hebrew prophecies.
Yet, that one word—king—is still preventing millions of Jews from acknowledging their Jewish Redeemer!
How can one word possess such an awesome power?
How can it prevent the hearts and minds of millions from seeing?
In both of His Advents, Christ came not only from the sky, but also over the clouds.
Like the Sun He shined, and still is shining, but the clouds of assumptions and traditions concealed—and still are concealing—His great glory and power from many millions of people.
Today another word is playing the same role, and it has assumed the same awesome power as the word “king” did long ago.
That word is “sky.”
Once again, to many people, it does not matter how great Bahá’u’lláh is, what incredible prophecies He has fulfilled, what great works He has accomplished, how noble a life He has lived, or what beautiful Scriptures He has revealed.
All that matters is that word: sky.
Once again one word is concealing the awesome Glory of God from countless millions of devout Christians. History is repeating itself with astonishing precision.
As Jesus declared, it is the way of people to persecute the Prophets, and it is the way of future generations to build magnificent shrines in their memories (Matt. 23:29).
