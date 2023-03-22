Changing the words of scripture is nothing new. For centuries some Bible scholars have attempted to “interpret” the words of God for their own ends. Origin, called by some the “father” of allegorical interpretation, lived and taught during the early 200s at a school in Alexandria, Egypt. Essentially, he insisted that the real meaning of scripture was not in the historical narrative but in some spiritual truth that could be gleaned only by searching after its hidden sense.
Not much has changed over the centuries. Scholars still seem to be drawn to the hidden meanings of Bible words rather than to the words themselves. In some arenas, theology has become a human science that studies men’s words rather than God’s word and teaches it’s adherent the processes of a certain hermeneutic, which will set their school of thought apart from others. Sadly, all such schools place the filter of their own hermeneutic over the words of scripture. Some filters are more opaque than others, but all of them tend to obscure the simple revelation of God with personal agendas.
Faithful pastors and theologians have a different agenda. While there can be only one correct understanding, there are many applications of the Bible passages. Applying the eternal principles and truths of the word of scripture to the circumstances of human life is both necessary and honorable. That role is assigned, in the scripture, to the pastor and the Bible teacher.
No one has the right to change the words of God to suit his idea of what it should mean. The most onerous of interpretations is that which openly subverts the clear and precise words of God with the opinions and ideas of man. The Pharisees subversion is exactly what the Lord Jesus so angrily denounced (Mt.23). They had nullified the words of God by their traditions. They had overridden the books of Moses with the writings of the scribes. They had twisted the law of God into the endless and ridiculous rules of men.
Today, the Pharisees technique would be called “reconstruction” or “deconstruction.” Some seminaries would call the process “interpretation.” Whatever the name, the practice is still the same today. Some authority, outside of the author of scripture, is exalted as the authority and looked to as the only qualified source for proper interpretation of the words. In a cult, that authority is the cult leader. For some, the authority may be a special “bible” or “key” to the scripture. Sometimes it is a doctrinal creed or church canon. Intellectuals exalt logic or “science,” mystics exalt extra natural forces, followers exalt testimonials, and crowds exalt emotion or experience. In each case, someone or something supersedes (that is the point) the authority of God’s word.
“And we have as more sure the prophetic word, to which you do well to pay attention as to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star arises in your hearts. Know this first of all, that no prophecy of scripture comes by one’s own interpretation. For no prophecy was ever made by the will of man, but men being moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.” (II Peter 1.19-21)
