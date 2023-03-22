Changing the words of scripture is nothing new. For centuries some Bible scholars have attempted to “interpret” the words of God for their own ends. Origin, called by some the “father” of allegorical interpretation, lived and taught during the early 200s at a school in Alexandria, Egypt. Essentially, he insisted that the real meaning of scripture was not in the historical narrative but in some spiritual truth that could be gleaned only by searching after its hidden sense.

Not much has changed over the centuries. Scholars still seem to be drawn to the hidden meanings of Bible words rather than to the words themselves. In some arenas, theology has become a human science that studies men’s words rather than God’s word and teaches it’s adherent the processes of a certain hermeneutic, which will set their school of thought apart from others. Sadly, all such schools place the filter of their own hermeneutic over the words of scripture. Some filters are more opaque than others, but all of them tend to obscure the simple revelation of God with personal agendas.

