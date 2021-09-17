EDITOR’S NOTE: Second in a four-part series
When I talk about the three C’s, I’m talking about courage, compassion and connection.
Cultivating worthiness means practicing the 3 C’s.
Practice is the key. The three C’s can be learned and improved upon. Courage, compassion, and connection come from a series of learnings.
We see a whole lot of “couraging” in the story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in Daniel 3. They had been exiled from Israel to Babylon.
The root word of courage is cor, which is the Latin word for heart. Courage originally meant “To speak one’s mind by telling all one’s heart.”
Our three heroes in Babylon tell their hearts by what they didn’t do. They refused to bow. King Nebuchadnezzar built a golden image and commanded his leaders to bow down to it.
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego as rulers were expected to bow down. They recognized this as command to worship something other than the One God. They did not comply.
When confronted, they fessed up saying, “King, with all due respect, we aren’t even going to try to dispute this. When you said to bow, you betcha we didn’t do it. “ That is courage putting vulnerability on the line.
The result? They were thrown into a fiery furnace, one that would kill someone in an instant. It killed the servants tasked with throwing them in, but not our heroes.
Something miraculous happens. Nebuchadnezzar says, “Was it not three men that we threw bound into the fire?” They answered the king, “True, O king.” He replied, “But I see four men unbound, walking in the middle of the fire, and they are not hurt; and the fourth has the appearance of a god.
Nebuchadnezzar was shocked and could only do one thing. He cried, “Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, servants of the Most-High God, come out! Come here!”
Their bravery turned courage into compassion for Nebuchadnezzar. Compassion that learned to relax and move toward what scared him. He had to fearfully admit that the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego was that powerful.
Compassion is from the Latin words pati and cum, which mean “to suffer with.”
In cultivating compassion, Nebuchadnezzar not only faced his suffering and empathy, he also faced his cruelty and terror. Compassion happens when we can look at others as equals, when we recognize our shared humanity.
Acceptance is key here. But that is difficult! Especially when people knowingly hurt us, take advantage of us or walk all over us. Part of practicing compassion is setting boundaries and holding people accountable for their behavior.
We live in a blame culture and that puts our energy in the wrong place. Exhausting our energy on ranting and raving, leaves no energy for developing meaningful consequences. It is impossible to practice compassion from a place of resentment.
Connection is the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued. We are wired for connection, it’s in our DNA.
From the moment we take our first breaths we need emotional, physical, spiritual, and intellectual connection. With all the many ways to “communicate” we can be lulled into thinking they all mean connection. But unless communication makes someone feel seen, heard and valued, isn’t it just empty words?
An over-inflated desire for “self-sufficiency” can be a barrier to connection.
How many of us would jump at the chance to help, but hide in a corner before we’d ask for help?
When we summon the courage to ask for help, we give someone else an opportunity to give which blesses them.
It’s not just giving but also receiving that’s a key to wholehearted living. Unless we receive with an open heart, how can we give with an open heart?
If we attach reciprocity to receiving help, are we attaching reciprocity to giving help?
Look at the final words from Nebuchadnezzar. He says to everyone, “Blessed be the God of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, who has sent his angel and delivered his servants who trusted in him.
They disobeyed the king’s command and yielded up their bodies rather than serve and worship any god except their own God. Therefore, I make a decree: Any people, nation, or language that utters blasphemy against the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego shall be torn limb from limb, and their houses laid in ruins; for there is no other god who is able to deliver in this way.”
We don’t see here that Nebuchadnezzar ever accepted the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, but he did honor their God.
Our wholehearted journey is a path of consciousness and choice. It is counterculture because it means vulnerability, suffering, feeling, and connectedness. It is not something we can do half-heartedly.
To practice courage, compassion and connection is to look around us and say, “I’m all in”!
