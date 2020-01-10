The message contained in the preceding biblical verses, namely man’s inability to interpret the divine Words, is so fundamental and so far-reaching that if people disregarded all the signs or prophecies but honored this injunction alone, their search would finally lead them to the path of truth.
But unfortunately the masses of the people as well as their leaders have always disregarded this fundamental injunction, assuming to know all the mysteries. They have held such a belief, even though they have failed to come to a consensus on myriads of other issues—from the most fundamental to the most trivial. Their disagreements have covered the whole spectrum of religious beliefs. The denominations have disagreed on such issues as the day of Communion, the acceptable diet, the status and role of women in the family (and men as well), abortion, celibacy, women and black becoming priest. Even the name of the Creator is in doubt and in dispute. Is His true name God or Jehovah?
As stated, The World Council of Churches could not come to a consensus on the return of Christ, namely whether He will ever return.
It is evident that if the believers or their leaders knew the right interpretation of the Scriptures, divisions would not begin within the church. For divine Words are consistent, and God never wishes to have a house divided against itself. Denominations begin and flourish, because the interpreters misjudge the meanings.
Yet in spite of disagreement on myriads of issues, many still claim that their interpretation of prophecies is absolutely reliable. They fail to come to an agreement on concrete issues, yet they claim to know the symbolic. They fail to realize that even Jesus’ disciples— who stood so close to the source of Knowledge and whose interpretation of their Savior’s teachings became a permanent part of the Gospel—sometimes could not understand the divine Words, could not raise their vision to that of their Master’s and were rebuked by Him:
Peter said, “Explain the parable to us,” “Are you still so dull?” Jesus asked them. “Don’t you see that whatever enters the mouth goes into the stomach and then out of the body?” Matthew 15:15-17 NIV
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, visit website www.bahai.org or call 1800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.