EDITOR’S NOTE: Third in a four-part series by Pastor Amy Kalm
I wish I could tell you that our next rule is easier, but it is not. Today’s “simple” rule is “Do good.”
John Wesley had this to say about doing good. “There is scarce any possible way of doing good, for which there is not a daily occasion.” What did you think as you read that first part? If we only read the first part, we’d be left thinking … why even bother if there’s hardly a way of doing good? Thank goodness for the second challenging part. But, am I’m really expected to do good every single day?
This is about to get more complicated when we look at Jesus’ words in Luke 6:27-28. “But I say to you that listen, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.” Not that turn the other cheek nonsense again! (Ironically, the next verse says exactly that!) Jesus is saying here that we aren’t just being asked to do good to people who like us, who are like us or who will even thank us.
We are to do good to everyone, even if they don’t check every box on our worthiness list. I don’t know about you, but that is hard for me. I know a pastor isn’t supposed to say this, but there are people who I don’t get along with. They drive me crazy! (Puts back on pastor face.) But if I am really listening to what Jesus said, I find opportunities to do good even, and especially, for them.
This is a proactive rule. I’m not supposed to just sit here waiting for someone to ask me for help. I should be looking out for opportunities to do good. I need to have my eyes open. Then I might notice … someone trying to reach something on a tall grocery shelf. I might pick up trash laying on the ground instead of walking past it.
Doesn’t this sound as if we are being asked to give up control a bit? Who doesn’t like being in control? I like choosing where I’m going and what I’m doing next. Doing good sounds like giving up stuff. Will I be asked to give away everything?
And what about rejection? What if someone rejects my attempts at goodness toward them. That is a real possibility. A short while back I paid it forward for someone at a drive-thru. A few days later I noticed that the money had been returned to my account. My pay it forward had been rejected. I felt bad at first, but maybe they had a good reason for. Maybe they were one star away from a free drink. Doing good is not in anticipation of the other’s response; it is our response to what Jesus has asked us to do. With that, rejection isn’t so painful. (I didn’t say painless.)
Our reward for doing good goes deeper than the response. In following these simple rules, we gain so much more. As John Wesley says, the reward is seeing the life of our God in our very souls. We are rewarded with “the image of God fresh stamped on the heart.” What a reward!
But doing good to this degree, can’t that lead to unhealthy behaviors? The answer is yes.
So, we must differentiate between healthy self-denial and unhealthy self-denial. Healthy self-denial is what Jesus asked us to do. Institutions and movements can lead us to unhealthy self-denial. Look at Jim Jones, who asked his followers to commit suicide as an ultimate act of faith. Yes, avoid this kind of self-denial. But in resisting unhealthy self-denial, beware of crossing over into unhealthy self-worship.
Trust me, the world is all too ready to help there. In one 30-minute TV show, you’ll see 10 minutes of attempts by the world to lead us into self-worship. What’s your poison? Reluctantly, I admit to being a contributor to a world that wants us to look the other way on greed and selfishness. Because don’t I deserve it? In these moments I don’t want to think about compassion, sharing, and the common good of all.
This isn’t a knock against self-care, which is vital and necessary to our human existence. It is often ignored and thus easily fed by the temptations of the world.
We’ve now covered Do no harm and do good. Simple, but difficult right? It is the next rule that is the glue to following the first two. The ways that help us stay in love with God are vital to a healthy Christian faith. It has made all the difference for me.
What will you do this week to do good? I welcome your thoughts.
Email Amy Kalm at pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org
