EDITOR’S NOTE: Second of a four-part series by Pastor Amy Kalm
Last week I introduced three simple rules:
• Do no harm
• Do good
• Stay in love with God
Today we will spend some time talking about the first one, do no harm. This seems to be a no-brainer when we think about how Christians are to treat each other.
It’s a little harder when we realize that this also applies to how we are to treat others outside the Christian faith. It seems to be a struggle for us no matter what side of faith we sit on.
How could trying to live by do no harm change things?
Even when disagreeing can we be conscious of our conversations and dialogues?
What if disagreements were met with a spirit of discovery, instead of a spirit of suppression?
What if we considered the outcomes before we spoke a word or took an action?
Suddenly things like gossiping, manipulating the facts or speaking disparagingly about someone isn’t quite the same.
John Wesley prayed that he would be able to “set a watch before his mouth and keep the door of his lips.”
I believe that listening more and talking less could lead to more compassion in the world. Maybe that’s why God gave us two ears and only one mouth.
Seeking to do no harm is hard work. It requires self-discipline, more than many are willing to commit to. It requires a deep well of faith.
When Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit, He also promised that when we stood before authorities, we would be given the words to say.
A commitment to do no harm is a way to tell God that we trust his ability to empower and lead His people of faith.
Paul said in Galatians 5:22 that “the fruit of the Spirit is Love, Joy, Peace, Gentleness, Goodness, Meekness, & Self-Control. Against such there is no law.”
As we trust the Holy Spirit to give us the words to say, do we really think that those would consist of anything that is not a part of those fruits?
Doing no harm also asks us to think beyond own ideology and theology.
When we become so sure that “our way” is the right way, we can become closed off to what is God’s way.
We can forget that we follow a God made known to us in Scripture, history, nature, our innermost self and in the greatest way of all – the life, death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth!
Doing no harm asks us to not be afraid of the consequences. What might we have to give up to truly do no harm?
As Christians we are asked to take the radical step of following the ways of Jesus. But we know we live in a complex world.
You may be asking many questions at this point. How is this even possible?
Turning the other cheek?
What about when the truth is being distorted?
What if the other is seeking to harm us, our futures, our reputations?
Are you saying we still must speak the truth in love and gentleness even when the other party is speaking out in anger and hatred?
This becomes more possible as we build a solid structure of faith. Peter laid this structure our very clearly in his second letter, chapter 1.
“For this very reason, you must make every effort to support your faith with goodness, and goodness with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with endurance, and endurance with godliness, and godliness with mutual affection, and mutual affection with love. For if these things are yours and are increasing among you, they keep you from being ineffective and unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
We aren’t on this journey of faith alone and we never have been.
The Spirit has been given to us to guide us into all the truth, to give us the power to practice our faith with integrity and devotion to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
It is through Jesus Christ that we are saved by grace. And we believe there is no other name given among men whereby we must be saved.
By committing ourselves to doing no harm, not only do we see everyone around us as a child of God, but we also begin to see that they are just like us.
Like others, we are recipients of a love that is unearned, unlimited, and undeserved.
This vantage points lets us more easily say, “God please guard my lips, my mind and my heart so that my words will not disparage or wound another child of God. Help me to do no harm, even when I feel like I am seeking a common good.”
Next, we turn our focus to doing good.
