Most scholars doubt that December 25th is the true date of Christ’s birth. There is no biblical support for it, and some against it. The Church in Rome decided on that date in the 4th century. They had a reason for doing so.

Many of the earth's earliest inhabitants were sun worshippers because they depended on the sun's yearly course in the heavens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.