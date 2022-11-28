Most scholars doubt that December 25th is the true date of Christ’s birth. There is no biblical support for it, and some against it. The Church in Rome decided on that date in the 4th century. They had a reason for doing so.
Many of the earth's earliest inhabitants were sun worshippers because they depended on the sun's yearly course in the heavens.
The fathers of the church in Rome decided to celebrate Christ’s birth on the winter solstice. It was their attempt to Christianize the popular Pagan celebrations. But they failed to make the people conform. Instead, the heathen festivities continued, and we are left with a bizarre marriage of Pagan and Christian elements that characterizes our modern celebration of Christmas.
The Romans celebrated the festival of Saturnalia in the middle of December. One of their typical customs during the festival was giving gifts to one another. The Evergreen Wreath was used to decorate homes during the festival. The druids of England gathered mistletoe for their ceremonies and decorated their homes with it. And it's believed that the first Christmas tree was instituted by Boniface, an English missionary to Germany in the 8th century. He supposedly replaced sacrifices to the god Odin’s sacred oak with a fur tree adorned in tribute to Christ. Some accounts claim that Martin Luther introduced the Christmas tree lighted with candles.
“Santa Claus” is a contraction of Saint Nicholas, a Bishop in Asia minor during the 4th century known for his extraordinary generosity. He was later associated with giving presents at the end of the year. Saint Nicholas was adopted by the Netherlands as the patron saint of children. On Saint Nicholas eve, the children would leave their shoes filled with hay for the Saint’s white horse.
No wonder so many people miss Christmas. The simplicity of the birth of Christ is drowned in a sea of traditions many being Pagan in origin. Even worse than that, when Christ was born in Bethlehem, most people of that day missed it.
For those of us who know and love the Lord Jesus Christ, Christmas is a time to focus on His birth. But even we can get caught up in the swirl of activity around Christmas time we can miss it in a practical sense. Satan has so cluttered the Christian concept of Christmas with such needless paraphernalia that its true meaning is easily lost.
If you receive the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in His name, Christmas will become real to you. It can happen today and it is between you and God. (Ro.10.8-11; I Co.6.1-2).
