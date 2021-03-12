Then one of the elders said to me, “Do not weep. See, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”
I’m looking at a cold, but beautiful day out there. If you look at the first day of March, you’d say it is most definitely coming in like a lamb. If you step outside, you might be tempted to think about it as a lion.
We’ve heard the saying that when March comes in like a lion it will go out like a lamb and visa versa. In looking at the origins of this, it is most likely from an old English proverb about March that read,” March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” There are a few others that don’t seem to have stuck as much:
• So many mists in March you see / So many frosts in May will be.
• A Peck of March-Dust, and a Shower in May / Makes the Corn green, and the Fields gay.
• March many-Weathers rain’d and blow’d / But March grass never did good.
Why would a proverb about a March lion and a lamb have so much endurance? I think I have an idea. We see in Revelation 5 an elaborate worship service. A scroll is presented with the question of who is worthy to open it? The answer comes from an elder who tells John that it is the Lion of the tribe of Judah who is worthy. When John looks for this Lion what does he see? He sees a Lamb standing as if it had been slaughtered. In spite of this appearance, all begin to fall down and worship this Lamb. Singing with full voice all proclaim this Lamb to be worthy of power and wealth and wisdom and might and honor and blessing and glory.
We are in the season of Lent. By the time we reach the end of this month, we will have welcomed Jesus into Jerusalem triumphantly. By the end of that week, we will witness the slaughter of the Lamb on the cross. Yes indeed, our savior is the powerful Lion of Judah but if we go and look for a Lion that will be a conqueror, we may need to squint a little. It’s only by seeing the sacrificial Lamb that we will come to recognize this Lion.
Pastor Amy can be reached at pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org.
