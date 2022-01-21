Yes, He does, and He presents a mountain of evidence to prove His claim. Yes, Bahá’ís believe that:
Christ has come again!
Return, O Lord, how long? Psalms 90:13
I wait for the Lord, my soul waits, and in his word I put my hope. My soul waits for the Lord more than watchmen wait for the morning… Psalms 130:5-6
Come, Lord Jesus. Revelation 22:20
He, verily, is come with His Kingdom, and all the atoms cry aloud: “Lo! The Lord is come in His great majesty!” Bahá’u’lláh
Behold how He hath come down from the heaven of His grace, girded with power and invested with sovereignty. Is there any doubt concerning His signs? Bahá’u’lláh
He, in truth, hath come unto the world in His most great glory, and all that hath been mentioned in the Gospel hath been fulfilled. Bahá’u’lláh
Followers of the Gospel … behold the gates of heaven are flung open. He that had ascended unto it is now come. Give ear to His voice…announcing to all mankind the advent of this Revelation … Bahá’u’lláh
Know thou of a certainty that the Day Star of Truth hath, in this Day, shed upon the world a radiance, the like of which bygone ages have never witnessed. Let the light of His glory, O people, shine upon you, and be not of the negligent. Bahá’u’lláh
Most people live by untested and unproven assumptions. They simply assume that they can understand the meaning of the prophecies of the Second Advent. The Jews made, and are still making, that same assumption about the prophecies of their Scriptures. Can any priest, pastor, evangelist or rabbi be sure of the accuracy of his interpretation? Even one false assumption can prevent us from being objective and open-minded.
The Jews rejected Jesus mainly because of one false assumption: the Messiah must be a political figure, a king with military might. It did not matter how much evidence Jesus presented. That false assumption kept their hearts and minds closed to their Messiah. Could not a similar false assumption prevent Christians from recognizing their expected Redeemer? Awareness of this human weakness is absolutely essential: it makes us humble. Without humility the heart remains callous and closed.
He will save the humble person. Job 22:29
He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them his way. Psalms 25:9
Bahá’u’lláh invites all seekers and lovers of God to awaken to the glorious dawn of a new day. His voice is loud and clear:
The Dawn hath truly brightened and the light hath shone forth and the night hath receded. Happy are they that comprehend. Happy are they that have attained thereunto. Bahá’u’lláh
Behold Him manifest and resplendent as the sun in all its glory. Bahá’u’lláh
The Dawn hath broken, yet the people understand not. The signs have been ushered in, while He Who hath revealed them is overwhelmed with manifest sorrow. Indeed I have endured that which hath caused the world of existence to lament. Bahá’u’lláh
After two millennia of hoping, praying, waiting, and wishing, the glorious news of the return of the Master to establish His Kingdom on earth as it is in heaven must make every other news pale into utter nothingness. It should be the talk of every town and every temple, the joy of every heart and every home.
Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it; let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them. Then all the trees of the forest will sing for joy; they will sing before the Lord, for he comes, he comes to judge the earth. Psalms 96:11-13
In this day His Spirit hath pervaded all things. Such is the outpouring of His grace that the pen is stilled and the tongue is speechless. Bahá’u’lláh
The news of the advent of the great day of the Lord should move every lover of God to ecstasy and exhilaration, yet many respond to this greatest, most joyous, and most magnificent news with indifference, skepticism, even fear and avoidance. Instead of searching and finding the facts, they look for excuses, for reasons to justify a response of avoidance and non-involvement. Instead of investigating the message, they choose to ignore it. Why? What motivates so many to act this way? What would they lose by searching?
It all seems incredible, yet this has been the norm, the way the masses of believers have responded to the news of the advent of God’s great Teachers and Messengers. This has been the trend throughout all ages: People pray for the coming of their Redeemer, but as soon as He comes, they reject Him, ridicule Him, even torture Him and crucify Him! Then centuries later, their children build magnificent shrines on their tombs (Matt. 23:29). The new generations can’t understand why their ancestors could have been so negligent, so blind to the light of truth. They believe they are much wiser. Had they lived then, they think, they would not have been so blind. After all, they know, they are a different breed of people. And they always make this claim:
If we had lived in the days of our forefathers, we would not have taken part with them in shedding the blood of the prophets. Christ (Matt. 23:30)
Does the nature of human beings change? Are the people of this age holier, kinder, more dedicated and faithful than those of past ages? Are they wiser, more trusting, or more spiritual? No, knowledge advances, but human nature—the inner core of human beings— does not change from age to age.
As the earth revolves and moves through cycles of day and night, so does the human life on this planet. God’s great Messengers and Redeemers come in the dark hour of the night, when people are sound asleep, when a spirit of deep slumber has overcome the inhabitants of the earth, when they live in a dream world of fantasy and illusion. To them their dreams—their theories and theologies—are real. A person does not know he is dreaming until he wakes up. That is why Jesus used the metaphor of “thief in the night” and repeatedly asked His faithful followers to be awake and watchful at His coming (Luke 12:39-40). And that is why this book is written: to invite you to investigate.
Bahá’u’lláh not only declares a message of joy and fulfillment to those awakened by the dawn, but also a warning to the sleepers and dreamers. He calls them to leave their comfort zone, to face the challenge, to recognize their accountability before God, and to remember the grave consequences of conforming, instead of choosing their spiritual destiny. Note the authority with which He speaks:
ALAS! ALAS! O LOVERS OF WORLDLY DESIRE! Even as the swiftness of lightning ye have passed by the Beloved One, and have set your hearts on satanic fancies. Ye bow the knee before your vain imagining, and call it truth. Ye turn your eyes towards the thorn, and name it a flower. Not a pure breath have ye breathed, nor hath the breeze of detachment been wafted from the meadows of your hearts...
