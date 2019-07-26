First Baptist Church of Pinetop will be hosting its Encourager Conference Aug. 2-4. This conference began in 2011 with the purpose of providing a Bible conference for the community and our church. It draws its name, The Encourager Conference, as three to five pastors and their wives from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas are invited to be our guests with the desire for them to be encouraged when they return to their places of service.
Rev. Jay McCollum, pastor of First Baptist Church of Gallup, New Mexico, will be bringing the messages. Julie Boyce of North Phoenix Baptist Church will be leading the music. Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
