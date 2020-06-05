We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.
(Thomas Jefferson)
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.
( U.N. Declaration of Human Rights)
A chief aspect of the social evolution of humanity is the realization of justice, a principle ensuring equal rights for all mankind. The Bahá’í Faith is the fulfillment of all the prophecies pointing to the advent of divine Justice and the coming of a supreme Lawgiver destined to establish the earthly Kingdom, “to carry the government on His shoulder.” In His Paris talks, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá said:
All men are equal before the law, which must reign absolutely. The object of punishment is not vengeance, but the prevention of crime… If a person commit a crime against you…the law must punish him in order to prevent a repetition of that same crime by others...
When perfect justice reigns in every country of the Eastern and Western World, then will the earth become a place of beauty. The dignity and equality of every servant of God will be acknowledged; the ideal of the solidarity of the human race, the true brotherhood of man, will be realized; and the glorious light of the Sun of Truth will illumine the souls of all men. The realization of justice is one more step toward establishing and preserving the bond of unity.
If there be a human being who is freer than I, then I shall necessarily become his slave. If I am freer than any other, then he will become my slave. Therefore equality is an absolutely necessary condition of freedom.(Mikhail A. Bakunin)
God grant that not only the love of liberty but a thorough knowledge of the rights of man may pervade all the nations of the earth, so that a philosopher may set his foot anywhere on its surface and say: “This is my country!( Benjamin Franklin)
