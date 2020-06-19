Women throughout the ages have not received their due share in education, economic security, and in the opportunity and freedom to cultivate and unfold their potentials. The loss to human progress, to the advancement of civilization and culture, resulting from the suppression of the spiritual and mental powers of women is immeasurable. For the first time in the spiritual evolution of humanity, Bahá’u’lláh has elevated women to the station of equality with men, by advocating equal rights, opportunities, and privileges for the twin partners in the path of human progress. ‘Abdu’l-Bahá says:
Humanity is like a bird with its two wings—the one is male, the other female. Unless both wings are strong and impelled by some common force, the bird cannot fly heavenwards. According to the spirit of this age, women must advance and fulfill their mission in all departments of life, becoming equal to men. They must be on the same level as men and enjoy equal rights. This is my earnest prayer and it is one of the fundamental principles of Bahá’u’lláh.
The Bahá’í teachings emphasize the education of girls to the extent of placing it above that of boys, for as future mothers and educators of children, the girls exert the profoundest influence on succeeding generations. ‘Abdu’l-Bahá envisions the role of women in the new age:
The world in the past has been ruled by force, and man has dominated over woman by reason of his more forceful and aggressive qualities both of body and mind. But the balance is already shifting; force is losing its dominance, and mental alertness, intuition, and the spiritual qualities of love and service, in which woman is strong, are gaining ascendancy. Hence the new age will be an age less masculine and more permeated with the feminine ideals, or, to speak more exactly, will be an age in which the masculine and feminine elements of civilization will be more evenly balanced.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 1-800-228-6483
