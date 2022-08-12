“Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” people wondered.

The familiar, the commonplace, carries no honor for the masses. To be credible, the Savior must do something unusual, unnatural, unearthly. Yet the breaking of natural laws, the disrupting of the order of things, stands contrary to divine Wisdom; it disturbs the whole scheme of man’s spiritual existence; it violates his very freedom.

