“Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” people wondered.
The familiar, the commonplace, carries no honor for the masses. To be credible, the Savior must do something unusual, unnatural, unearthly. Yet the breaking of natural laws, the disrupting of the order of things, stands contrary to divine Wisdom; it disturbs the whole scheme of man’s spiritual existence; it violates his very freedom.
Such unreasonable expectations, as the descent of the Redeemer from heavenly sphere with power and splendor, or His rise from the inner cores of the earth with glory and majesty (a belief held by Shí’ah Muslims) prevail at the dawn of the advent of all divine Revelations; human fancy marvels at and is enchanted by spectacular and dazzling events—events encircled with the halo of majesty, magnificence, and great glory.
Those expecting the second advent of Christ anticipated and looked for spectacular and dazzling events both on earth and in heaven. Like their ancestors who had awaited the physical descent of Elijah from heaven during the first coming of Christ, the contemporaries of the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh also expected the visible return of their Savior from the heavenly spheres. Bahá’u’lláh declared that He had indeed fulfilled the prophecy even as He had in His first coming. In the following passage He refers to Himself both in the first (My) and in the third (He) Person, even as Christ did:
Say: We, in truth, have opened unto you the gates of the Kingdom. Will ye bar the doors of your houses in My face? This indeed is naught but a grievous error. He, verily, hath again come down from heaven, even as He came down from it the first time. Beware lest ye dispute that which He proclaimeth, even as the people before you disputed His utterances. Thus instructeth you the True One, could ye but perceive it.
Jesus had to face precisely this same objection. The following excerpts from the Gospel demonstrate the point:
I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will, but the will of him who sent me ... They [the Israelites] said, “Surely this is Jesus son of Joseph; we know his father and mother. How can he now say, ‘I have come down from heaven’?” John 6:38, 42 NEB
For most of us it is difficult to picture a soul—an unseen entity— descending from heaven, because such an occurrence is abstract and removed from our everyday mundane experiences. But the descent of a body is quite easy to perceive, for it remains well within the range of our perceptions. Besides, it is more dramatic, appealing, and reassuring to believe that something physical, rather than spiritual, is to descend. Human imagination is intrigued by supernatural or dramatic events. This is why the symbolism is so soon forgotten and the literal meaning so readily perceived and so long cherished and exalted.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.