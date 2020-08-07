Another example of misconceptions prevalent among the Báb’s and Bahá’u’lláh’s contemporaries was the belief that at the time of the advent of the expected Redeemer the world would come to an end. Bahá’u’lláh indicated that by the end was meant the end of the age, the end of an era, or the end of a religious cycle. The old world order, He said, was soon to be rolled up, “and a new one spread out in its stead:”
By My Self! The day is approaching when We will have rolled up the world and all that is therein, and spread out a new order in its stead. He, verily, is powerful over all things. (Bahá’u’lláh’s)
After Bahá’u’lláh’s interpretation, it took decades before the scholars came to realize that when the disciples asked about the end of the world, they meant the end of the age—of prophecy and expectation— and not the literal destruction of the world.So in the new translations of the Scriptures, such expressions as “the end of the age,” “the consummation of the age” or “the end of the system of things” have replaced “the end of the world.” Here is a passage comparing three versions, The King James, The New English Bible, an
- d New World Translation:
...what shall be the sign of thy coming, and the end of the world? Matthew 24:3 KJV
...what will be the signal for your coming and the end of the age?’ NEB
...what will be the sign of your presence and of the conclusion of the system of things?” NWT See also Matt. 13:39-41; 28:20
The Book of Revelation predicts the ending of the old age, the passing away of the old order, and the dawning of the new:
I heard a loud voice proclaiming from the throne: ‘Now at last God has his dwelling among men! He will dwell among them and they shall be his people, and God himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes; there shall be an end to death, and to mourning and crying and pain; for the old order has passed away!’ Then he who sat on the throne said, ‘Behold! I am making all things new!’ Revelation 21:3-5 NEB
(The word “aeon,” previously translated “world,” is basically a time word meaning: “a space of time, an age.”)
Although the new translations have been in print for quite a few years, many believers still hold on to the literal destruction of the world. Once a view is established and reinforced through centuries of repetition, it spreads deep roots, unyielding to evidence. Little wonder superstitions endure even among the educated. The words of Bahá’u’lláh provide us with the key that solves all the mysteries of the Scriptures. Let us interpret a biblical passage that has escaped the attention of many a Bible reader:
And be assured, I am with you always, to the end of time. Matthew 28:20 NEB
And surely I will be with you always, to the very end of the age. Matthew 28:20 NIV
The preceding are the words of Jesus addressed to His disciples. If taken literally, they stand unfulfilled. What did Jesus mean by “always”? And what did He mean by the “end of time,” or “the end of the age”? Is “the end of time” or “the end of the age” a designated point in history, or is it a time that never arrives? In the light of the knowledge provided by Bahá’u’lláh the inner meanings glow with simplicity: Jesus promised to be the source of spiritual guidance for His followers until the end of His prophetic cycle or dispensation, designated by expressions such as “the end of the age” or “the end of time.” During that whole period Jesus remained in spirit the loyal companion of His true believers. He always supported them, upheld them, and accompanied them. But once the cycle ended, the relationship changed. For once a new cycle begins, a new purpose dawns. The passage itself explains the meaning of “always:” “I will be with you always, to the end of the age.”
The Old Testament sometimes uses the word “for ever” in the same sense Jesus used “always:”
The Israelites shall keep the Sabbath, they shall keep it in every generation as a covenant for ever. Exodus 31:16 NEB
The expression “the end of the age” signals the end of any religious dispensation. But it is used specifically to point to the ending of religious dispensations in our age. For it was God’s plan to establish many religions during the period known as the Adamic Cycle, as a preparation for the dawning of a new Universal Cycle begun by the Báb in the year 1844. The new Revelation stands as the consummation of all Revelations, a central point to which they all lead and in which they all merge.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call
1-800-228-6483,or for books regarding Bahá’í faith stop by Show low library.
The Bahai teachings do not say that our relationship to Jesus changes as the new age dawns. Abdu'l-Baha says, for example,
"...how many wise ministers and rulers have come and gone, each and all fading into oblivion whereas even now the breezes of Christ still waft, His light still shines, His call is still upraised, His banner is still unfurled, His armies still do battle, His voice still rings sweetly, His clouds still rain down life-giving showers, His lightning still streaks forth, His glory is still clear and indisputable, His splendour is still
radiant and luminous; and the same holds true of every soul that abides beneath His shade and partakes of His light."
(Some Answered Questions Chapter 38, New Translation)
The Bahai teaching (in my paraphrase) is that the Will of God for our lives expands as the new age begins, like a tree putting out new twigs in the spring. Some trees fruit on old wood, and some trees fruit on new wood, but this Tree fruits on both.
