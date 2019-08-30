Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Raymond Nonnatus, Religious, Cardinal (1204-1240). Feast Day: 31Aug
Raymond was born at Portella, Catalonia, Spain. He was delivered by caesarean operation when his mother died in childbirth. Hence his name non natus (not born). His well-educated father planned a career for his son at the royal court of the Kingdom of Aragon. When the boy felt drawn to religious life, his father ordered him to manage one of the family farms. What is known is that Raymond spent his childhood tending sheep and would often pray at an ancient country chapel nearby dedicated to St. Nicholas. If he was of aristocratic descent, clearly his father eventually abandoned hopes for his son’s social advancement.
As a young man, at the age of 21, Raymond heard of Peter Nolasco, the founder of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy, and entered this congregation, also known as the Mercedarians. Their mission was to redeem the Christian captives of the Muslims. He succeeded Peter as chief ransomer and went to Algeria to ransom slaves. Raymond then set out to fulfill the goals of the Religious Order. He went to Valencia, where he ransomed 140 Christians from slavery. He then traveled to North Africa, where he was able to ransom another 250 captives in Algiers, and then went to Tunis, where he is said to have surrendered himself as a hostage for 28 captive Christians when his money ran out, in keeping with a special fourth vow taken by the members of the Order. He suffered in captivity as a legend states that the Moors bored a hole through his lips with a hot iron, and padlocked his mouth to prevent him from preaching. He was then tortured for continuing his evangelizing activities but was ransomed eight months later by Peter Nolasco and returned to Spain.
On his return to Barcelona in 1239, he was appointed Cardinal by Pope Gregory IX, but died at Cardona a short distance from Barcelona the next year while on the way to Rome. He was canonized in 1657. Many miracles were attributed to him before and after his death.
All this might seem like a thing of another time. But are we not surrounded by captives of all kinds in our “suburbs”? Sick people, outcasts, slaves of drugs... No, they are not things of the past. You will always have the poor among you” (Jn 12:8). And the Risen Lord is present among us, so that he can also say to us: “Whenever you did this to these little ones who are my brothers and sisters, you did it to me” (Mt 24:40).
